Black Friday furniture deals 2020: Best sales at Wayfair, Herman Miller and more

The next two weeks will be filled with Black Friday furniture deals. These deals can save you hundreds on sofas, home decor, and home office furniture. The best part is that almost all major retailers are offering Black Friday furniture deals.

Amazon, for instance, is taking up to 30% off home furniture including desks, office chairs, mattresses, and media centers. Meanwhile, the annual Herman Miller Holiday Sale has kicked off with 15% off sitewide. The highly anticipated sale slashes the price of Herman Miller's iconic office chairs and more.

So whether you're looking for a new office chair or a new nightstand, we're rounding up the best Black Friday furniture deals you can get right now. Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more holiday sales on tech, appliances, and more.

Black Friday furniture deals

Bedroom

Nectar Nightstand: was $269 now $199 @ Nectar

The Nectar Nightstand features two large drawers for storing everything from books to tablets. Its clean, minimalist design lets it easily blend into any bedroom. It's $70 off and at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Casper Nightstand: was $275 now $248 @ Casper

Mattress-in-a-box brand Casper has its nightstand on sale for just $248. The clean, modern nightstand features a smart storage section (for storing books, tablets, etc.) built-in cord management, and requires no assembly. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: 10% off all furniture

Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off all furniture. The sale includes its line of bed frames, platform beds, and even its dog beds. After discount, you can get the Tuft & Needle Platform Bed from $636.View Deal

Home office

Herman Miller sale: 15% off sitewide

The annual end-of-year Herman Miller sale is now live. For a limited time, you can take 15% off various Herman Miller furniture including its iconic Aeron chairs. Most Aeron chairs are sold out at other retailers, but after discount you can get an Aeron chair from $845, which is $150 off and its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Standing desks: from $50 @ Wayfair

Upgrade your home office with these Black Friday furniture deals from Wayfair. The retailer has a massive sale on standing desks with deals starting from $50. The sale includes height adjustable standing desks, nightstand standing desks, rolling standing desks, and standing gaming desks. View Deal

Steelcase Gesture Chair: was $1,036 now $899 @ Amazon

The Steelcase Gesture Chair is the best-selling office chair at Amazon with a near-perfect rating from users. Currently priced at $899, it's at its second-lowest price of the year. The home office chair features a seat cushion with built in air pockets, 360-degree rotating arms, and a contoured back for maximum spinal support. View Deal

Living room