Samsung has had a busy year on the phone front, updating both of its major flagships, updating its lineup of midrange handsets and even introducing new foldables to the mix. With so many Galaxy phones out there, you'd expect a fair amount of Samsung phone deals — and you won't be disappointed with the deals out there right now.

The best deal on a Samsung phone at the moment can be found at Samsung itself. The phone maker will cut the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in half if you trade in an eligible device. That lets you pick up Samsung's priciest phone for $999. Verizon has a good deal, too, if you've got a phone to trade-in where you can save up to $550 on the Galaxy S20 FE at the carrier.

Even Samsung's lower-cost phones are seeing some attractive discounts. You can get the Galaxy A51 5G for just $30 at AT&T — all you need to do is sign up for unlimited data with AT&T. Meanwhile Verizon is giving that same phone away for free when you open a new line of data and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan.

With Samsung phones in demand, we're expecting to see a lot of sales throughout the holiday shopping season. These are the best Samsung phone deals currently available.

Best Samsung phone deals

Galaxy Z Fold 2: was $1,999 now $999 @ Samsung

Samsung's flagship foldable phone is 50% off if you have an eligible phone to trade-in. You'll need a relative new phone in good condition to get the maximum discount, but even phones with cracked screens are eligible for a $650 trade-in value. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a main 7.6-inch 120Hz display, 6.2-inch 60Hz cover display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and three 12MP rear camera lenses. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $149 @ Verizon

The Galaxy S20 FE is already a great value, offering many of the features in Samsung's other S20 phones at a lower price. Verizon will tak up to $550 off the $699 phone when you trade-in a phone and open up a new line with the carrier. Existing customers who just want to upgrade their current device can get up to $400 off, cutting the cost of the Galaxy S20 FE to $299.

View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: Buy one get one free @ T-Mobile

If there are multiple people on your shopping listing looking for a new phone, you can pick up two Galaxy S20 FE models for ust $699 at T-Mobile. You need to open two new lines with the carrier, and buy a Galaxy S20 FE (or any Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Flip 5G or Z Fold 2 model). You can then buy a Galaxy S20 FE on an installment plan and get the $699 back in the form of bill credits over the next 24 months.

View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,299 now $749 @ Samsung

Samsung is also letting you save on its Note 20 series with an eligible trade-in. For either the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, you can take up to $550 off with a trade-in that's in good condition; a phone with a cracked screen brings up to $340 in discounts. Apply that to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which features a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and you can get the best Samsung phone for $749.View Deal

Galaxy S20: was $999 now $789 @ Amazon

Amazon lets you save $210 on Samsung's main flagship. The Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and its powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor found in the rest of the Galaxy S20 lineup. This is a great way to get a solid Samsung flagship at a reduced price.

View Deal

Galaxy S20 Ultra: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The ultimate Samsung phone carries a fairly steep price tag, but you can cut that by $250 right now at Amazon. The Galaxy S20 Ultra's 6.9 inch display has a fast 120Hz refresh rate, while the phone's Snapdragon 865 processor can keep up with the most demanding tasks you throw at it. The phone's cameras make this worth the discounted price, particularly Samsung's 100x Space Zoom feature for getting up close on faraway photos.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: was $1,199 now $679 @ B&H

More stock on the way: This is one of the best prices we've seen for the Galaxy S20 Plus, which a crazy $520 off the normal price. With a great camera, powerful specs, and a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, this shouldn't be passed up.View Deal

Galaxy Note 20: up to $700 off @ Best Buy

Head to Best Buy if you want to save on the Galaxy Note 20, particularly if you want to use the phone with AT&T's cellular service. A current deal lets you save up to $700 with a qualified trade-in, cutting the cost the standard Note 20 to $299.

View Deal

Galaxy A71 5G: was $599 now $479 @ Amazon

The Galaxy A71 5G is Samsung's best midrange model with 5G connectivity, and it's normally available for $599. Thanks to a $120 discount, though, you can get this phone for less than $500, allowing you to connect with faster 5G networks. The phone is also unlocked, giving you a choice of carriers.View Deal

Galaxy A51 5G: was $499 now $30 @ AT&T

You can save big on the Galaxy A51 5G, another midrange 5G-capable phone, when you buy it on an installment plan with AT&T. Normally, the Galaxy A51 5G costs $499 when you buy it outright, but open a new line of data or upgrade an existing line, and AT&T will sell you for the phone for just $1 a month over 30 months. It's a cost-effective to get a 5G-ready phone on AT&T's growing network.

View Deal

Galaxy A51 5G UW: was $549 now free @ Verizon

Verizon has its own version of the Galaxy A51 5G, specifically designed to take advantage of its high-speed Ultra Wideband network. Normally $549, you can get the Galaxy A51 5G for free at Verizon by signing up for an Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get More unlimited plan at the carrier. You'll receive the credits over 24 months.View Deal

Samsung phone deals: Which model should you get?

It's getting so that you can't tell the Samsung phones apart without a scorecard. The electronics giant offers an extensive lineup of handsets, from pricey flagship all the way down to budget models.

We largely review Samsung's flagships, foldable phones and midtier devices. In fact, our best Samsung phones guide ranks all the recent Samsung models in these categories from best to worst. Here's a quick guide, though, to each of the major phones in Samsung's lineup and how much the base models typically cost.

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S20 Ultra, $1,399: 6.9-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage

6.9-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage Galaxy S20 Plus, $1,199: 6.7-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage

6.7-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage Galaxy S20, $999: 6.2-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage

6.2-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage Galaxy S20 FE, $699: 6.5-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865; 6GB RAM; 128GB storage

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, $1,299: 6.9-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865 Plus; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage

6.9-inch AMOLED display (120Hz); Snapdragon 865 Plus; 12GB RAM; 128GB storage Galaxy Note 20, $999: 6.7-inch AMOLED (60Hz); Snapdragon 865 Plus; 8GB RAM; 128GB storage

Galaxy foldables

Galaxy Z Fold 2, $1,999: 7.6-inch main display (120GHz), 6.2-inch outer display (60Hz), Snapdragon 865 Plus; 12GB RAM; 256GB storage

7.6-inch main display (120GHz), 6.2-inch outer display (60Hz), Snapdragon 865 Plus; 12GB RAM; 256GB storage Galaxy Z Flip 5G, $1,449: 6.7-inch main display (60Hz), 1.1-inch outer display; Snapdragon 855 Plus; 8GB RAM; 256GB storage

Midrange Galaxy phones