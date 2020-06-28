Best last-minute Amazon Big Style Sale deals

The Amazon Big Style Sale comes to an end today. However, there are still plenty of deals on tech and apparel you can take advantage of before the clock strikes midnight.
For example, Amazon is still offering sitewide discounts on numerous Alexa-powered devices including its Fire TV Stick and Echo speakers. Or pick up some new face masks with deals as low as $8. It's likely we won't see these sales again till Amazon Prime Day. So take advantage of them while you can.
Best Amazon Big Style Sale deals
- Face mask sale: 3-packs from $8
- Tommy Hilfiger: up to 40% off apparel
- Kate Spade: up to 50% off
- Victorinox: up to 35% off
- Marmot: up to 25% off
- Samsonite: up to 50% off luggage
- Lucky: up to 50% off clothing and accessories
- Original Penguin: up to 20% off
- Calvin Klein appareal: up to 30% off
- Nautica: up to 40% off polos, jeans, summer shorts
- Steve Madden: up to 50% off shoes
- Watches: up to 50% off Timex, Movado, Citizen, more
Fashion
Face mask sale: 3-pack for $8 @ Amazon
Amazon is saving one of its best sales for last. As part of the Amazon Big Style Sale, the e-tailer is offering discounts on various face masks with prices starting as low as $8.99 for a 3-pack. Pictured is the Levi's Reusable/Reversible Face Mask 3-Pack for $14.39. View Deal
Nautica men's styles: deals from $17
Hit the beach in style with these Nautica deals from the Amazon Big Style Sale. The retailer is taking up to 30% off Nautica polos, jeans, shorts, and tees. Prices vary based on size, but you can get the Nautica Quick Dry Swim Trunks for $20.99 ($9 off). View Deal
Samsonite luggage: up to 50% off
Chances are most of us won't be traveling anytime soon. However, when you finally do, you can travel in style thanks to today's massive discounts on Samsonite luggage. Amazon is taking up to 50% off carry-ons, luggage sets, and more. You can get the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On for $59.99 ($20 off).View Deal
Marmot outdoor essentials: up to 25% off @ Amazon
Need some new summer clothes? Amazon is taking up to 25% off Marmot outdoor essentials. The sale includes everything from tees to sleeping bags. View Deal
Watches: over 50% off Citizen, Movado, Timex, more
Amazon's Big Style Sale claims to take up to 50% off select watch brands. However, we found many deals that had deeper discounts of up to 65% off. This Fossil Men's Stainless Steel Chronograph is on sale for $62, which is 63% off its normal price. View Deal
Ray-Ban sunglasses: up to 30% off
For Prime members only, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses. The sale includes Ray-Ban's square glasses, round glasses, and their classic aviator glasses. For instance, these Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses are $123.20 ($30 off). View Deal
Adidas footwear, apparel, accessories: up to 30% off
From backpacks to running shoes, Amazon is slashing the price of numerous Adidas items today only. As part of the Big Style Sale, you can get the Adidas Originals Men's Seeley Sneaker for $21 (price varies based on size). View Deal
Adrianna Papell: 20% off women's dresses
From summer dresses to sweater dresses, Amazon is taking 20% off Adrianna Papell women's clothing. View Deal
Tech
Kindle Unlimited: 2 months for free @ Amazon
Through June 30, Amazon is offering 2 months of its Kindle Unlimited service for free. That's $19 off and one of the best Amazon sales we've seen outside of a major holiday. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. After the 2 months are up, membership is $9.99/month (or you can cancel anytime). View Deal
Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. It's also $5 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal
Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon
Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer. It's now the same price it was on Cyber Monday! View Deal
Echo Dot Kids Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot Kids Edition features a child-friendly version of Alexa that streams kid-friendly music, stories, and more. It comes with 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your child access to over 1,000 Audible books, songs, and games. It's now $20 off. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display you can keep just about anywhwre. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that it's larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the Echo Show 10.1. It's also $10 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $69 @Amazon
The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $40 off.View Deal
Echo Studio: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon
The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. It produces great room-filling audio with chest-pounding bass. It's also smart enough to adopt to the acoustics of the room its in. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever and includes a Philips Hue bulb. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show: was $259 now $179 @ Amazon
The 2nd-gen Echo Show sports the biggest screen (10.1 inches) in Amazon's Echo Show family. It does everything the smaller devices do, but with noticeably better sound quality. Even better, it comes with a free Philips Hue bulb. View Deal
Insignia 32" 720p Fire TV: was $170 now $129 @ Amazon
The 32-inch 720p Insignia is a great smart TV for tiny spaces (and budgets). Its Voice Remote with Alexa lets you launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and control other smart home devices with the sound of your voice. We wouldn't normally recommend a 720p TV, but this one is cheap enough for a spare bedroom. View Deal