Best last-minute Amazon Big Style Sale deals

The Amazon Big Style Sale comes to an end today. However, there are still plenty of deals on tech and apparel you can take advantage of before the clock strikes midnight.

For example, Amazon is still offering sitewide discounts on numerous Alexa-powered devices including its Fire TV Stick and Echo speakers. Or pick up some new face masks with deals as low as $8. It's likely we won't see these sales again till Amazon Prime Day. So take advantage of them while you can.

Best Amazon Big Style Sale deals

Fashion

Nautica men's styles: deals from $17

Hit the beach in style with these Nautica deals from the Amazon Big Style Sale. The retailer is taking up to 30% off Nautica polos, jeans, shorts, and tees. Prices vary based on size, but you can get the Nautica Quick Dry Swim Trunks for $20.99 ($9 off). View Deal

Samsonite luggage: up to 50% off

Chances are most of us won't be traveling anytime soon. However, when you finally do, you can travel in style thanks to today's massive discounts on Samsonite luggage. Amazon is taking up to 50% off carry-ons, luggage sets, and more. You can get the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On for $59.99 ($20 off).View Deal

Marmot outdoor essentials: up to 25% off @ Amazon

Need some new summer clothes? Amazon is taking up to 25% off Marmot outdoor essentials. The sale includes everything from tees to sleeping bags. View Deal

Adrianna Papell: 20% off women's dresses

From summer dresses to sweater dresses, Amazon is taking 20% off Adrianna Papell women's clothing. View Deal

Tech

Kindle Unlimited: 2 months for free @ Amazon

Through June 30, Amazon is offering 2 months of its Kindle Unlimited service for free. That's $19 off and one of the best Amazon sales we've seen outside of a major holiday. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. After the 2 months are up, membership is $9.99/month (or you can cancel anytime). View Deal

Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. It's also $5 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer. It's now the same price it was on Cyber Monday! View Deal

Echo Dot Kids Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition features a child-friendly version of Alexa that streams kid-friendly music, stories, and more. It comes with 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your child access to over 1,000 Audible books, songs, and games. It's now $20 off. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display you can keep just about anywhwre. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that it's larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the Echo Show 10.1. It's also $10 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $69 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $40 off.View Deal

Echo Studio: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. It produces great room-filling audio with chest-pounding bass. It's also smart enough to adopt to the acoustics of the room its in. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever and includes a Philips Hue bulb. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show: was $259 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2nd-gen Echo Show sports the biggest screen (10.1 inches) in Amazon's Echo Show family. It does everything the smaller devices do, but with noticeably better sound quality. Even better, it comes with a free Philips Hue bulb. View Deal