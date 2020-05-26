Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Start time, how to watch Bundesliga 2019/20

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund start time The Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund match starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. BST and 9:30 a.m. Pacific, today (Tuesday, May 26).

It's almost game time and the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream the latest anticipated fixture of the reborn Bundesliga 2019/2020 season. Yes, live German soccer/football is now the most accessible live sport taking place worldwide.

Emanating from Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) in Dortmund, Germany, this is a duel of the #1 (Bayern) and #2 (Dortmund) ranked clubs, with the latter only 4 points shy of the former on the big board. And thankfully, unlike KBO Korean baseball, it's taking place at a time that makes it easy to watch (even in the background as you work).

The game is set to take place without fans in attendance, as that is the new standard. Bayern has held onto its top rank for a little bit now, but this is Dortmund's first chance to wreak havoc directly on the leader to its face.

Even if all of my English words about German football (or, soccer, if you will) sounds like Greek (or French) to you, don't worry. I've got a complete guide to everywhere you can watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live streams around the world.

How can I use a VPN to watch Bayern vs. Dortmund?

Even if you're away from home, you can watch the big bad Bundesliga action — all while still using the services you pay for. All you need to do is get a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN in place, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in the US

Americans can catch today's Bundesliga match with a Bayern vs. Dortmund live stream on FS1. And fortunately, FS1 is widely available, on many of the live TV streaming services we recommend.

Those start with the affordable and customizable Sling TV, where you'll want the Blue package to get FS1. Hulu with Live TV is also a solid option, as it packs exclusive originals. Sports fans will probably want to know about FuboTV, which has more sports than you could ever need.

Where to get a Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream in the UK

This is easy. BT Sport is the home of all the Bundesliga games (or fixtures as they're called) for the 2019/2020 season. BT Broadband customers get BT Sports here as a £10.00 per month upgrade.

You could also buy a monthly BT Sports pass for £25.

Where to get a Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream in Canada

Our friends in the great white north can tune into the subscription TV channel Sportsnet to watch Bundesliga games. Don't have that option? The Sportsnet Now service will stream all the Bundesliga matches live across Canada in beautiful HD.

It's not free, though, and you'll need the SN Now+ package for this game. It's CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial or CA$27.99 per month, for those ready for the long haul.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for getting beIN Sports, the only channel with the Bundesliga action. The best value offer is to get beIN as a part of the Kayo Sports 2 week free trial, as you also get Fox Sports and ESPN channels. That costs $24.99 per month, and is great if your normal streaming service doesn't have those other networks.

Of course, beIN Sports can be purchased separately for $19.99 per month, and they also have a free 2-week trial.