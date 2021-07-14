How to get an Apple Music student discount — get 50% off a monthly subscription

If you’re currently in education then you can get a fantastic Apple Music student discount. This music streaming service gives you access to millions of songs as well as exclusive radio channels and artist interviews.

Whether you’re exercising in the campus gym or pulling an all-nighter in the library, it’s the ideal streaming service to help soundtrack your day. Apple is making this offer even better by throwing in a free subscription to Apple TV Plus, so you can watch the new season of Ted Lasso or original hits like The Morning Show.

Here’s how to get an Apple Music student discount, whether you’re in the U.S. or U.K.

How to get an Apple student discount

Who is eligible for an Apple Music student discount?

Apple’s eligibility criteria for this student discount states that in order to qualify you must be “a student studying a bachelor's degree, postgraduate degree or equivalent Higher Education course at a university, college.” The offer is also open to those in post-secondary schools in Canada only.

What is the Apple Music student discount?

Eligible students get 50% off a monthly Apple Music subscription for a period of up to 48 months, or until they are no longer a student (whichever comes first).



This takes the monthly price of Apple Music down from $10 to just $5 (£10 down to £5 in the U.K.), which is a fantastic offer considering the service contains just about every artist you can think of within its catalog.

You also get a free subscription to Apple TV Plus, the company’s Netflix rival that offers a host of original programming and even some exclusive movies as well. Its library isn’t as diverse or sizeable as the likes of HBO Max or Disney Plus, but there’s still a range of content worth watching on the service.

How to claim your Apple Music student discount in the U.S.

The Apple support website offers a walkthrough on how to claim your Apple Music student discount, but the easiest way to sign up is through UNiDAYS .

This third-party platform is used by a host of retailers to offer exclusive discounts to students, so it’s well worth setting up an account. You will need to use your university or college email address to prove your eligibility, though.

Once you’ve created your UNiDAYS account, or logged in if you already have one, just follow the steps to claims your Apple Music student discount.

How to claim your Apple Music student discount in the U.K.

In order to claim an Apple Music student discount in the U.K. you need a UNiDAYS account. This third-party platform offers a host of student-exclusive deals, so you may already have an account.

If not, create one using your university email address and then follow the instructions in order to claim your Apple Music student discount.

