Best snow blower sales and deals in January 2022

Keep your front yard, backyard, or driveway free of snow

A person using a green snow blower to remove snow
The season for snow blower sales is upon us. Although parts of the United States are experiencing a mild winter, other regions have been pummeled with extreme weather, including snow. 

No matter where you live, spring doesn't officially begin till March 20, which means old man winter is here to stay for another few weeks. So we're rounding up the best snow blower sales and deals you can buy now. From Amazon to Walmart, here's how to save big this winter. 

Best snow blower sales right now

Toro Power Electric Snow Blower: was $380 now $277 @ Walmart

The Toro Power Electric Snow Blower features a curved rotor and inverted funnel housing, that allows it to move more snow in less time and helps eliminate clogging. It also has a 160-degree chute that lets you direct snow discharge in a variety of directions. 

Snow Joe Snow Thrower: was $249 now $148 @ Amazon

This snow blower features a 15-amp motor and can move up to 720 pounds of snow per minute. It features a built-in headlight and cuts a full 18-inch wide by 10-inch deep swath of snow with each pass.

Greenworks Corded Snow Thrower: was $199 now $177 @ Amazon

This Greenworks Corded Snow Thrower features a 13-amp motor and creates 20-inch clearing path and 10-inch clearing depth. It also features an adjustable 180-degree directional chute that makes throwing snow more manageable. 

Yard Force Electric Snow Blower: $98 @ Home Depot

It's not a snow blower sale per se, but if you're looking for an inexpensive snow blower for light work, Home Depot has stock of the Yard Force Electric Snow Blower. It has a whisper quiet 10-amp motor that cuts a 1-inch path in snow up to 6 inches deep. It weighs less than 14 pounds. 

