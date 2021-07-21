Best air fryer sales and deals in July 2021

The best air fryer sales will help you score an increasingly popular kitchen appliance for a very affordable price. We might be in between major sales events right now, but there are still plenty of retailers offering serious money off some of the best air fryers.

Air fryers can be used to cook incredible fries, wings, and even home-baked cookies. While the appliance mimics the results of deep-frying, they only use a fraction of the cooking oil that a full fryer requires. This makes an air fryer not only cost-effective, but it also means the food it cooks is generally better tasting and even healthier.

Right now you can get some excellent air fryer deals from big brands like Farberware, Dash, and Ninja. If you’re looking to add an air fryer to your countertop then these are the best air fryer sales currently available.

Best smart speakers in 2021

These are our favorite dehumidifiers

Best air fryer sales right now

Insignia 3.4qt Air Fryer: was $99 now $29 @ Best Buy

This Insignia brand air fryer is exclusive to Best Buy and currently a massive $70 off. It's one of the best air fryer sales we've ever seen. The 3.4qt basket is on the smaller side, but for the price you really can't go wrong with this appliance.View Deal

Farberware 3.2qt Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

This fryer lets you grill, bake, roast, and fry family favorites like chicken, french fries, and onion rings. Plus, it works with little or no oil, which helps reduce calorie intake when compared to traditional frying. It's also super easy to use and the 3.2 qt food baskets can fit up to 2 pounds of food.View Deal

Bella Pro Series 8qt Air Fryer: was $199 now $79 @ Best Buy

This Bella Pro Series 8qt model comes with a touchscreen display which is extremely convenient when you're cooking. The 8qt capacity is fairly generous, and this air fryer is currently $40 off at Best Buy. It's one of our favorite air fryer sales.View Deal

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful. It's currently $20 off at Best Buy.View Deal

PowerXL Vortex 7qt Air Fryer: was $139 now $99 @ Target

Cook food at whirlwind speed with the PowerXL Vortex 7qt Air Fryer. With a 6-in-1 multi-use design, digital panel for easy control and dishwasher safe parts, this is an excellent appliance at a great price. View Deal

Chefman 6.3qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $105 @ Amazon

This extremely versatile appliance functions as an air fryer, a rotisserie oven and a dehydrator. It's handle almost any cooking task you throw at it. It doesn't require preheating either. It's currently $24 off at Amazon in this air fryer sale. View Deal