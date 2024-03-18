LG is quietly switching panels on its 2024 QNED TVs — why it's a big deal

LG is making one slight change on its 2024 TV lineup, specifically on the QNED range that will see variants that include either an IPS LCD panel or VA LCD panel.

According to FlatpanelsHD, which saw several upcoming LG TVs at an event in Frankfurt, Germany, the 98-inch QNED89T featured a VA panel as opposed to an IPS display type, which was designed by LG itself.

The QNED89T won’t be alone in this supposed panel lottery shift, either, as both the QNED90T and QNED91T will also be kitted with VA LCD panels — panels that could be provided via TCL CSOT.

LG’s IPS technology leverages a wider viewing angle that comes at the cost of lower contrast, while some of the best TVs in the QNED range are built on VA panels, including the TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV and even Samsung’s QN90C QLED TV.

The panel lotto on LG QNED TVs

LG highlighted several QNED TVs among its 2024 TV lineup that will include a mix of VA and IPS panels set across the QNED91T, QNED90T, and QNED89T. This panel shift will seemingly follow on varied sizes and regions, meaning consumers won’t really know which panel they’re buying into.

As already mentioned, the 98-inch QNED89T will be using a VA panel, while the 86-inch model on both the QNED90T and QNED91T will always be an IPS display. Sizes below the 86-inch and 98-inch mark on these QNED TVs will effectively be among the dreaded panel lottery for those looking to upgrade in 2024.

FlatpanelsHD notes that the 65-inch QNED91T shown at the event in Germany was sporting a VA LCD panel, which resulted in far better performance and contrast in a darker environment. Still, viewing angles on the display took a hit — but that’s to be expected on a VA panel.

IPS panels, which were initially designed by LG itself, offer wider viewing while sacrificing contrast. VA panels, on the other hand, are more often than not the better option due to the fact that viewing angles isn’t always a major factor for consumers against simply having more realistic and improved picture quality.

LG’s switch from IPS to VA panels comes on the heels of another purported panel lottery out of Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup, which could see several OLED TVs sporting either WOLED or QD-OLED panels. Samsung did relay a response on the conundrum to TechRadar, citing that “Samsung OLED TVs consistently offer a premium experience…regardless of the specific panels that are integrated into the product.” Samsung did not confirm nor deny the allegations, though.

Tom’s Guide has reached out to LG representatives for comments on the panel change in its 2024 QNED lineup, so we will update this page accordingly.