With the ability to run on battery power, an AC outlet or the car’s electrical system, the RoofPax Air Compressor can do it all. Sadly it’s marred by its big size and poor manufacturing quality, though you do get a lifetime warranty.

RoofPax Air Compressor: Specs Size: 13.5 x 8.3 x 5.5 inches

Weight: 5.5 pounds (without battery)

Peak pressure: 160 psi

Time to fill a tire: 3:53

Length of cord: 11 to 14 feet

Battery: External

USB, AC power ports: USB power port

Light: Yes

Like the Craftsman V20 Cordless Tire Inflator and the Black + Decker Inflator, the RoofPax Air Compressor has the option to run on AC, 12-volt car power or with a lithium battery pack. On the other hand, it does it for a third of the price, including its battery and charger, and adds a USB power port into the mix.

Despite astoundingly poor manufacturing quality, the RoofPax Air Compressor is the rare tire inflator that comes with a lifetime warranty — potentially making it the last compressor you’ll need to buy. It might seem like a gamble, but the RoofPax Air Compressor is a a good bargain at $113.

RoofPax Air Compressor review: Price and availability

Selling for $113, the RoofPax Air Compressor provides the choice of power and a USB outlet. Unlike other tri-powered inflators, the RoofPax Air Compressor includes the needed battery and charger rather than making you pay extra. The company also sells car roof racks and towing supplies.

RoofPax Air Compressor review: Design and features

From a distance, the RoofPax Air Compressor is a dead ringer for the Craftsman V20 Cordless Tire Inflator. On closer inspection it is orange (rather than red) and is made of cheaper plastics. Plus, its control panel was half installed with one corner hanging out. It all worked, but made me wonder about its manufacturing quality.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In any event, the 13.5- x 8.3- x 5.5 inch device is on a par with the Craftsman V20 Cordless Tire Inflator and huge compared to the Fanttik A8 Apex. It weighs in at a hefty 6.1 pounds with the included battery pack, or 5.5 pounds without.

(Image credit: Roofpax)

The 1.3-inch monochrome digital screen is backlit with large numerals. Below are three buttons, with the middle one for alternating between Pounds per Square Inch (PSI), KiloPascals (KPA) or Bars; on each side are keys for “+” and “-” to set its auto shut-off pressure. In addition, the unit has switches for choosing low volume (for tires) or high volume (for inflatable toys) as well as for the power source.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the most integrated designs, the RoofPax Air Compressor includes wraps for the cables and places for the hoses to snap on but a place for the accessories. The compressor comes with a sports ball needle and an adapter for a bicycle tire, should you need them.

Topping out at 160PSI makes the Roofpax one of the most capable pumps available. Its USB power outlet can be a phone lifesaver in an emergency, and the inflator has a two beam LED light.

RoofPax Air Compressor review: Setup

The Roofpax Air Compressor is as big, heavy and hard to carry around as the Craftsman V20 Cordless Tire Inflator or the B+D Inflator. Still, this pump has its place in the garage, powered by an AC cord, or at the side of a road, using the 12-volt accessory option. It’s just as good at a soccer match or basketball game, should you ever need to refill the ball in a pinch.

The battery pack is a little rough to get in place compared to how Craftsman and Black + Decker handle the same task. It takes some pushing to get it to seat properly and just as much tugging to remove.

(Image credit: Roofpax)

The combination of the cords and air hose add up to 11 feet for the 12-volt accessory cord and 14 feet for the AC cable. That should prove to be good for cars and light trucks. It also has a 20-inch flexible hose for inflatables.

RoofPax Air Compressor review: Performance

The Roofpax pump fired right up, regardless of which power option was chosen. It was able to get my flat tire to 30 PSI in 3 minutes and 53 seconds, roughly on a par with the Craftsman V20 Corldess Tire inflator and the B+D Inflator. The auto shut-off worked perfectly.

A soccer ball took 16.9 seconds to get to 10 PSI, making this one of the slowest pumps to get the ball ready for the game. Iit was on the loud side too, with a low frequency rumble, but didn’t vibrate the way others did.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The pressure reading was spot on, unlike the Craftsman V20 Cordless Tire Inflator or the B+D Inflator. Sadly using the battery means not knowing how much charge remains in its cells, because it lacks even a crude gauge.

The best part about the RoofPax Air Compressor is that it comes with a lifetime warranty that outlasts any of the other tire inflators.

RoofPax Air Compressor review: Verdict

If you can get comfortable with the RoofPax Tire Inflator’s poor construction quality, it just might be the right portable air compressor for you. Not only does it offer 12-volt, AC or battery power but it has a light, USB power port and a bag.

It might not be the fastest inflator around, but the fact it’s able to hit 160 PSI and includes a lifetime warranty, potentially making it the last air compressor you’ll ever have to buy.