Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review (hands on)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is here, and in our hands, and it's very similar to the Surface Laptop 3. And that's both a good and a bad thing. On the upside, you get a sleek minimalist notebook that's got a comfortable keyboard, and provides all of the basics. That said, its bezels aren't getting any smaller.

The big story, though, is that Microsoft says the new Surface Laptop 4 is 70% faster than its predecessor, and can last up to 19 hours on charge (for AMD models, 17 hours for Intel). This Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review is based on our initial hands-on impressions, so we will be updating it once we've put it through the paces to see how Microsoft's claims stack up to reality.

And if they do? The Surface Laptop 4 would be one of the best laptops around.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specs

Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, AMD) Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, Intel) Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch, AMD) Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch, Intel) Starting price $999 $1,299 $1,299 $1,799 Processors AMD Microsoft Surface Edition R5, R7 11th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 AMD Microsoft Surface Edition R5, R7 11th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 Graphics AMD Radeon graphics Intel Xe graphics AMD Radeon graphics Intel Xe graphics Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD Display 13.5-inches (2256 x 1504) 13.5-inches (2256 x 1504) 15-inches, (2496 x 1664) 15-inches, (2496 x 1664) Dimensions 12.1 x 8.8. 0.6 inches 12.1 x 8.8. 0.6 inches 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.8 pounds 2.8 pounds 3.4 pounds 3.4 pounds Ports 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review: Design

If there's any bone to be picked with the minimalist Surface Laptop 4, it's that not much has changed — including its rather thick bezels. While the Dell XPS 13 is shrinking its bezels substantially, Microsoft is still on the Apple end of the playground when it comes to the black frame surrounding its display.

We've got our hands on the 13.5-inch Ice Blue Surface Laptop 4, which mixes a machined-aluminum shell with a fabric deck, made of the Alcantara material that Microsoft is fond of. And while I didn't immediately grok why Microsoft calls this color Ice Blue, I do now: it's a barely-there shade of blue that almost recalls opaque or translucent ice. Microsoft's logo, a four-square grid, reflects from the lid (and made me think of ice cubes).

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

The Alcantara fabric on the keyboard deck feels as luxe as ever. Alcantara is available on many of the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop configs. Ice Blue and Platinum Silver are the two color options for Alcantara, whereas the all-aluminum 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4's are made in matte black and Sandstone (which looks like a rose gold or copper. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 doesn't come in Alcantara, just aluminum. It's sold in matte black and platinum silver.

The Surface Laptop 4 measures 12.1 x 8.8. 0.6 inches and weighs 2.8 pounds, the same as its predecessor. The Dell XPS 13 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) have a smaller footprint, though their screens are slightly smaller. Microsoft achieves this larger screen by opting for a 3:2 display ratio, which is more targeted at productivity.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Ports

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

In terms of ports, Microsoft keeps it simple (yet slightly outdated). Its combination of a USB-A and a USB-C port are a welcome sight for anyone tired of using a USB-C hub every time they need to use an accessory, but that reversible port does not support ThunderBolt 4 connections, which means slower rates for external drives and GPUs.

There's also a headphone jack and a Surface Connector, and the latter is your main method of charging the Surface Laptop 4.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Display

Watching a trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad on the Surface Laptop 4, I noted some vibrant colors and decent detail, but I kept thinking "I wish this were brighter." While the reds of Harley Quinn's hair popped and the dried blood splattered across her neck looked crisp, I kept noticing my reflection in the screen.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

I get the sense that this panel would be suitable indoors and in many situations, but direct sunlight would be a detriment to seeing it clearly. Our light gun and colorimeter will give us more answers about this 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504-pixel panel's ability to reproduce color.

The Surface Laptop 4's touchscreen display also offers accurate touch input. Swipe-based navigation gestures activated promptly, and touch-scrolling moved smoothly.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Webcam

The bad news is that Microsoft stuck with a 720p webcam on the Surface Laptop 4. Given how many video calls we're all making now, a jump up to 1080p would have been very welcome. On the plus side, Microsoft has made Windows Hello logins a bit faster than before.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Performance

In my time with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (running on an 11th Gen Intel i7-1185G7 CPU with 16GB of RAM) I noticed it moved nimbly though the basics. As I split its screen between a 1080p YouTube video and 12 Chrome tabs, including Giphy, Google Docs and a live stream on Twitch, I saw nary a stutter or pause.

I even added a stream on Spotify going at the same time — to try and see if that could make it stumble. When I restarted the system to see how much faster the Windows Hello login process is (one of the areas where Microsoft says it's improved), I couldn't tap my phone's stopwatch app fast enough to time it. It looked pretty snappy, though.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

We look forward to running our full set of benchmarks and real-life performance tests on the Surface Laptop 4. Microsoft has said this laptop is 70% faster than the Surface Laptop 3, which would be a pretty significant jump from a laptop released less than 2 years ago.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Audio

The Surface Laptop 4 packs a punch in its speakers. And while we didn't ding the Surface Laptop 3 for weak audio, I could tell that this new model has more substantial bass, as Maya B's "Selenas" filled the back of my apartment, with its strong synths and clear vocals flowing out of my room and into adjacent spaces.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

Treble is also pretty good on the Surface Laptop 4, as I heard the drum cymbals crash crisply on Powerman 5000's "When Worlds Collide."

Another familiar spec we wish were changed: the Surface Laptop 4 has the same 720p webcam found in the Surface Laptop 3. As we rely more and more on webcams, we really hoped companies would find a way to upgrade to 1080p Full HD.

Selfies shot on this camera proved serviceable, but still lack a bit of detail in hair, skin and background objects. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 has a 1080p webcam, why can't the Surface Laptop 4 get in on that fun?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review: Keyboard and touchpad

The Surface Laptop 4's keyboard makes typing an effortless breeze. When I took it for a spin on the 10fastfingers.com typing test, I hit 74 words per minute (not far from my 80wpm average) on the first try. The keyboard's mechanisms provide an acceptable amount of feedback, so touch-typists will know when to move their fingers.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

The Surface Laptop 4's 3 x 4.5-inch glass touchpad provides excellent navigation, with accurate recognition and super-smooth scrolling. It also speedily responds to Windows 10 navigation gestures (as any Microsoft-made laptop should).

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review: Battery life

Microsoft rates the Intel-based 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 as lasting up to 17 hours on a single charge, and the AMD version is supposed to last up to 19 hours.

Unlike the Tom's Guide battery test, which is based on constant web browsing, Microsoft gets its estimates from "a mixture of active use and modern standby." The active portion of its testing is based on web browsing, an Office-based productivity test and time with "the device in use with idle applications."

We look forward to seeing how long the Surface Laptop 4 lasts on our test. It would see Microsoft eclipse the amazing battery life seen in the MacBook Air M1 (14:41). Such a result would be, as they say online, "huge, if true."

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review outlook

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

So far, the Surface Laptop 4 is what we expected it would be: the Surface Laptop 3, but with new internal components. And that means you should expect a pretty darn good laptop, though one with a thick-bezel design that's starting to show its age.

Which is why we're ultra-eager to put the Surface Laptop 4 through its paces with our gamut of performance, display and endurance tests. We will update this Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review once we have completed testing. If Microsoft's claims are proven true, this may become the standout Surface device of the entire family.