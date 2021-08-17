Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds: specs Price: $20

Colors: White, Grey, Mint, Blue, Green

Battery Life (rated): 5 hours, 30 hours (with charging case)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Processor: Not stated

Size: 0.7 x 1.8 x 0.7 inches (per bud), 2.4 x 1 x 1.9 inches (per charging case)

Weight: 0.4 ounces (per bud), 1.7 ounces (per charging case)

The Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds strives to maintain a sleek, stylish design without the premium price tag. It delivers durability and comfort. It secures itself to the ear and offers easy button features for use. Its claim of IPX7 waterproofing is real, and so is its 5-hour battery life.

However, its underwhelming sound pales in comparison to cheaper buds with less style. Price and quality can coexist, as is proven with our best cheap wireless earbuds rankings. Sadly, its audio and microphone issues prevent this pair from joining the best of the best. Keep reading our Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review and find out if that low price is still worth paying.

Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review: Price and availability

The Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds first launched in February 2020, and is available on Amazon. It comes in five colors; white, grey, blue, green, and mint.

It currently runs for $20 and some change. At this rate, it’s a fair alternative to a similar pair of Apple Airpods on design alone. Each color is available and there does not seem to be a shortage of supply.

Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review: Design and comfort

Earbuds that offer the same features often fail to look as stylish as the Apple AirPods. This Lasuney design is a near clone of Apple’s buds, which is good news for those who want to keep up with trends.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Its charging case is a glossy white rounded square. When the case is charging, an orange light blinks until completion. It's a helpful indicator of how much longer the case has to charge. The case’s lid is snappy and protective — but do be careful about pinching. Once it gains momentum, the charging case closes without pause.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Tucked beneath the lid are the earbuds, which are slightly larger than the AirPods. Their milky white finish encompasses each bud with gold finishes at the bottom. On each bud is a functional control button. The egg-shaped speaker is like other Apple copycats, which means the fit is agreeable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The lightweight design makes for a comfortable earbud. With no silicone eartips, there’s usually an expectation of slippage, but I jogged, danced, and wiggled –without managing to shake the earbuds loose. The lack of eartips does create a slight discomfort, but that could be personal preference.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This pair also has a major advantage over the AirPods in its IPX7-rated waterproofing. That’s not only enough to see the buds ignore sweat and rain, but to survive accidental drops in shallow water as well.

Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review: Controls

Lasuney’s buds come equipped with button controls on each unit. When a call comes in, you can accept the call with one press on either bud. Once the call finishes, click the button once more to hang up. If you want to reject a call, it takes a two-second press of the button for it to register. Make sure you hold that button down to avoid awkward answers and clumsy hang-ups.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

These same controls fit into listening to music and podcasts. I was able to shuffle through a playlist with a quick click of the right bud’s button. On and on, I sifted through the tunes until I found a song I liked. When going back to a song I skipped on accident the process required a two-second press of the left bud’s button. Otherwise, I would hit it too fast and the song I was currently on would restart.

This one-click function pauses podcasts. If you want to rewind fifteen seconds, press the left button down for two seconds. And if you want to fast forward fifteen seconds, press the right button down for two seconds. Once I got used to these commands its usability became clearer. I was able to wander the supermarket knowing I did not need to reach my phone to control my listening options.

There are no volume controls associated with the buds themselves, which is a shame. You’ll need to use your phone or tablet’s volume controls instead.

Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review: Sound quality

My biggest issue with the True Wireless Earbuds is the sound quality. The lack of active noise cancellation is understandable, given the low price, but even passive noise isolation is ineffective: even on the highest volume, ambient noises leak through.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The even bigger drawback is a lack of bass. The sound is crisp when it comes to picking up cymbals and crying guitars, but the thrum of a drum or bass gets lost.

When listening to "Say What You Mean" by Raleigh Ritchie, his bass and low notes were overpowered. The treble was clear, but this also served to mute the bass. I tried listening to "Good 4 U" by Olivia Rodrigo and found the same outcome.

Podcasts fare better, but still face issues. My first test was with Maintenance Phase. I could hear the speakers, but I noticed an uncomfortable emphasis on their consonants. This could be due in part to the host’s pop filter, but it distracted me from the flow of each sentence. Through My Brother, My Brother, and Me the sound was soft even with the volume on my phone turned up. Next, I tested the buds while listening to a video from Kurtis Conner on Youtube. Again, it sounded softer than I prefer.

It’s a shame when comparing it to a cheaper set of earbuds like the Vapor True Wireless BT969: a set that is lower quality but provides dynamic sound. In comparison, the Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds made it harder to follow the flow of a conversation.

Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review: Battery life

For a total of 5 hours, Lasuney buds will run for music, podcast, and voice talk needs. This pertains to the buds alone. Its charging case holds 30 hours of charging power. So, if you were on a trip with a charged pod, you could keep your buds powered without needing a USB port.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A helpful function of the True Wireless Earbuds is that the buds will power off after ten minutes of non-use. For those of us with forgetful minds, this could definitely save on power. Instead of leaving my buds to die on the desk after addressing a guest, the buds are smart enough to switch themselves off.

Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review: Call quality and connectivity

Does the person on the other end experience a solid call experience? No, they do not. The mic quality on the True Wireless Earbuds is abysmal. When using the buds to make calls, I received comments that my voice was tinny and often peaked, then fell. So, I decided to use the Voice Memo App to compare how my voice picked up through the Lasuney mic and the iPhone mic. There was a marked difference. For anyone who uses earbuds to take calls, I advise you to steer clear of these buds when doing so.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At least general Bluetooth reliability is good. I walked away from my phone for 30 feet and found the sound was still playing, if spotty in some spaces. It took me walking all the way across my office building for the earbuds to cut off.

Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds review: Verdict

The Lasuney True Wireless Earbuds is a cheap version of the AirPods in styling only. Its Bluetooth compatibility is at 5.0 and maintains a steady link for 30 feet. On paper, it seems like a steal.

In practice, though, the lackluster listening experience and low mic quality make it hard to fully recommend. It’s always nice to have full wireless capability for $20, but even at this price, the sound quality struggles to compare favorably with earbuds that cost even less. If you’re absolutely dead set on getting AirPods aesthetics for as little cash as possible, go for it, but don’t expect the performance to match.