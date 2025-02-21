New iPhone 17 Air leak just tipped a larger display than we expected for Apple's superslim flagship

A new rumor has emerged regarding the screen size of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. While the phone's main selling point is its thinness, it also looks like a large screen is coming. A new rumor suggests that the display of the iPhone 17 Air will be a little larger than expected.

On the Recycle Bin podcast this week, Jon Prosser claimed the iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.7-inch display. Early rumors regarding Apple's thin phone suggested it would feature a 6.55-inch screen. Sure, 0.15 inches isn't a game-changing difference, but any additional screen real estate is a nice benefit.

The first batch of rumors came from analyst Ross Young, who said the iPhone 17 Air would have a slightly smaller 6.55-inch display (rounded up to 6.6 inches).

At this point, it's unclear which rumored screen size is correct. Apple could surprise everyone by choosing neither when the phone is released in 2025.

Apple will round that to 5.6 mm thin, but the exact measurements are 5.64mm. The screen is 6.7 inches exactly. Jon Proser on Recycling Bin podcast

Either way, the main thing we know is that the iPhone 17 Air will be thin. On the podcast, Prosser said that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.64mm thick. This is in the same range as what Ming-Chi Kuo had said the iPhone 17 Air would measure. The analyst claimed the phone would be just 5.5mm at its thinnest point, which isn't vastly different than 5.64mm.

Jon Prosser has a decent track record with Apple rumors, though he's had some misses in the past (as do most Apple leakers). He was the first to report on the AirTag's design many months before Apple's device trackers were announced.

