iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max users reporting freezing and resetting on their new iPhones — here’s what we know

It seems that there is an issue with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that even affects replacement devices.

New smartphone releases are rarely without issue, and it seems that Apple's iPhone 16 series is no different. A recent report from MacRumors has revealed that there have been numerous customers reporting on Apple's Support Forums, Reddit and more about a new fault in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to the posts, the devices will suddenly become very slow — or completely stop responding — and then restart themselves.

The issue appears to pop up randomly, and there are reports that the phone can restart even while it is in standby mode. Normally, this kind of issue would be solved in updates, but it seems that neither iOS 18.0.1 or iOS 18.1 has solved the problem. Meanwhile, there are reports that replacement devices also show the issue. Luckily it seems that the iPhone 16 has not been impacted, so it is only affecting the Pro models.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The issue is sporadic for most users. However, some have reported having the crashes happen 10 to 20 times a day. Some reports have stated that performing a fresh install and not reinstalling from an iCloud backup solves the issue. As such, there is a chance this is a fault with iCloud rather than an issue with the devices, which would also explain why replacement phones see the same problem.

This isn't the only fault that we have heard about regarding Apple's latest phones. Recently, it was reported that many iPhone 16s were seeing a major battery fault that had the devices run out of charge far too rapidly. There was also an issue with the iPhone 16 Pro that saw the touchscreen freeze under certain conditions, but the iOS 18.0.1 update has reportedly solved this issue.

New phone releases always come with bugs, but this one is quite a major one for Apple. Hopefully, there is a solution soon and we will report on it as soon as we know more. In the meantime, let us know if you have experienced this issue on your iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max.

