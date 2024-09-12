iPhone 16 battery replacements should be a lot easier — here’s why

Aside from broken screens, battery replacement is one of the most common phone repairs you’ll have to do on the best iPhones. It isn’t always easy to pull off, and depending on the phone maker you could have to contend with complex designs, glue, proprietary screws or tools and other obstacles. Thankfully, Apple claims that things should be easier with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

According to Apple, both phones have been “reengineered” on the inside. Not only does that mean Apple can squeeze in a larger battery with better thermal management, it will apparently make “battery servicing easier."

Right now it’s unclear what this “reengineering” comprises, and we’ll have to wait for teardowns to see just how much has changed compared to the iPhone 15. However, rumors from back in June claim that Apple could be deliberately making battery, replacement more accessible. That supposedly included an “electrically induced adhesive debonding” that would see a metal-encased battery dislodged using an electrical charge — rather than relying on adhesives and solvents.

It was speculated that this change was done due to looming EU legislation, which would require all phone makers to ensure batteries are easily replaceable. It doesn't have to be removable, like the Androids of old, but ensuring that people can replace the main battery pack with basic and easily available tools.

That legislation is set to come into force next year, and it seems Apple may be trying to get a head start with the two standard iPhone models. It’s not clear how much different the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max interiors will be, so we’ll also have to wait for in-depth teardowns to find out more. But it’s possible Apple may stagger any potential redesign, as it did with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro.

That redesign allowed back glass to be removed more easily, and allowed repairs from either the front or back of the device. That meant parts on the back of the phone, like the back glass, could be removed and replaced without having to dismantle the entire thing first. This made repairs easier, less complex and, most importantly, cheaper .

Pushing the internal battery changes to 2025 and the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro could still be in line with the EU’s rules. Plus, essentially trialing the design change in the iPhone 16 means that Apple could have a better understanding of the changes that did or didn’t work.

