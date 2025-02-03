Apple could launch a new iCloud service as soon as this week — what we know about ‘Confetti’

There could be a lot of Apple announcements happening in the near future, according to Bloomberg’s resident Apple Whisperer, Mark Gurman. And one of them may be happening as soon as this week.

Speaking in the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Gurman believes Apple is set to launch a new iCloud service codenamed “Confetti”.

The name sounds pretty apt, and it’s claimed that Confetti will offer a new way to invite people to events — including fun stuff like parties and less fun stuff like meetings. Essentially offering a way for Apple to mix up its Calendar app. How that will actually work isn’t entirely clear right now, but the fact it’s tied to the calendar app should mean it’s available to all iCloud users — as opposed to a premium feature locked to a paid subscription.

Gurman claims Confetti will likely be introduced as an internal feature, but didn’t specify when it might be available to the public. All we know is that Confetti is reportedly tied to iOS 18.3, which has already started rolling out to all eligible iPhones.

9to5Mac first spotted evidence of this system last month, after the release of the iOS 18.3 beta. From the looks of things the new features are meant to help users organize meetings and events. The site speculates that there would be some additional features to differentiate it from the calendar app, which already does all of this.

It looks as though that the app may, at the very least, show you a list of people invited to an event and which ones have already confirmed their attendance. Which isn’t that spectacular, to be honest, and hopefully means Apple has more planned. 9to5Mac speculates that this could either be its own standalone app, or something that integrates into other iOS systems — like iMessage.

Who knows, maybe Apple will be employing some kind of AI to help keep track of your schedule. It certainly wouldn’t be out of character for that to happen, even if it wasn’t one of the Apple Intelligence features Apple originally announced last year. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and if Apple can actually make calendars less dull in the process.

