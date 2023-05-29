This one accessory is a must for Mac users

Recently, I decided to take the plunge and use a Mac for the first time. My weapon of choice? The new Mac mini M2 . And while macOS Ventura failed to impress me, the diminutive Apple computer certainly did. It was sleek yet unassuming all at once, in no small part due to the fact that it is whisper quiet.

Thankfully, when I got it I was also given a few Mac accessories to try out. Some impressed me, and others I immediately put back in the box. But among these accessories, I found the one thing that every Mac user needs to buy — the Magic Trackpad .

Magic Trackpad > Magic Mouse

If you want an official, Apple-branded way to point and click while using a Mac — whether a MacBook or a Mac desktop computer — you have two options: Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse. Luckily, I had been sent both, because one is significantly better than the other.

Naturally, I tried the Magic Mouse first. I use a mouse daily with my Windows laptops, both with a docking station and in lieu of the built-in trackpad. It’s what I’m comfortable using.

The problem is, the Magic Mouse is terrible. It didn’t feel comfortable in my hand compared to the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed I use normally. And it has a stupifying design flaw — you can’t charge it and use it simultaneously.

(Image credit: Apple)

Yes, you read that right. Apple, which designs everything to perfection, designed the Magic Mouse to be unusable while it's charging. This is because the Lightning Cable charging port is located on the underside of the mouse, forcing you to turn it upside down while it charges.

The Magic Trackpad has no such issues. Its charging port is located at the top of the device so you can use it wirelessly or connected to your Apple computer. Personally, I left it plugged in since I was never using it on the go, but it looks great wireless, especially since you can eschew a mousepad entirely with the trackpad.

But the Trackpad also feels great to use. The inclusion of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology allowed me to use the Trackpad more efficiently than I ever could use the mouse, particularly as it allowed me to simulate the right-click I love in Windows 11 by tapping two fingers simultaneously.

Apple should ship Mac computers with the Magic Trackpad

(Image credit: Future)

Admittedly, Apple ships no peripherals by default with its Mac computers — you have to pay extra for that. And there are benefits to this methodology, as it allows customers to then pick their own accessories to craft their ideal experience. Even I can appreciate this, as despite the fact that the Magic Keyboard initially impressed me, eventually I missed my Corsair K70 Lux mechanical keyboard. So if I started using the Mac mini full-time, I’d want to make sure I had a compatible mechanical keyboard like the Keychron K2 rather than being forced to use the Magic Keyboard.

But if I were Apple, I’d consider making an exception for the Magic Trackpad. It’s perfectly designed and significantly more efficient than the Magic Mouse. It’s frankly the ideal way to navigate macOS. So since it's the platonic ideal, why not just make it the default since you’ll need a mouse or trackpad anyway.

Of course, Apple will never do this, so you’ll need to go grab the Magic Trackpad for yourself. So head over to Apple’s online store so you can grab the best Mac accessory out there and give your computing experience an upgrade. You can buy one at Apple right now for just $149 in Black or save $20 and get it in White.