Xbox Live with Gold free games confirmed for February 2022 — and the crowd goes mild

The Games with Gold lineup for February 2022 has been officially confirmed. These titles will be available to download at no additional cost for anyone with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

As per usual with Games with Gold, the four games will be available at staggered intervals throughout February and the lineup is comprised of two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 titles. All four are playable on the Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility.

Xbox Live with Gold free games: February 2022

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (available February 1 to 28) Xbox One: Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (February 16 to March 15)

Hydrophobia (February 1 to 15) Xbox 360: Band of Bugs (February 16 to 28)

As the name would suggest, Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse is the fifth title in the adventure game series which casts you as American Geroge Stobbart and French journalist Nico Collard on the trail of a stolen painting. Naturally, this leads to the duo uncovering a murderous conspiracy. If you find old-school adventure games a little mundane, then the high-octane action of 2D side scroller Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield should be more your speed instead.

Hydrophobia is probably the most interesting game on the list. It was an extremely polarizing game when it was released on Xbox 360 in 2010. Edge gave it 3/10, IGN an 8/10. How’s that for a mixed reception!

Over the past decade, Hydrophobia has become something of a cult classic and rather admired for its still very impressive water physics. The action game was supposed to release in three parts but its developer, Dark Energy Digital, went into administration and only the first chapter ever surfaced.

Band of Bugs is a turn-based strategy game that has you fighting off waves of creepy crawlies in a single-player or online multiplayer. It received lukewarm reviews at launch in 2007, and to be honest, is perhaps best left in the past. Unless you’re really itching for something to play in February, you can probably give this one a skip.

The reaction across social media has been pretty muted, with some subscribers disappointed to see another month devoid of any real flagship titles. The lineup looks especially unfavorable compared to February's PlayStation Plus offerings which are Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Planet Coaster: Console Edition and UFC 4.