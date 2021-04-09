The one-off OnePlus Nord LE can be yours — if you're lucky

You often hear that a phone is unique in some way, but in the case of the OnePlus Nord LE, it's actually true — only one will ever be one produced.

This custom Nord was just introduced to the world on the OnePlus Forum, and looks resplendent in its eye-catching orange-and-green color scheme. Fancy becoming the proud owner of this true one-off? Then we've got good news for you, because OnePlus is giving it away.

As its designer, product manager Andy Liu, explains in the blog post, the "LE" bit in the Nord LE's name stands for "Literally Only One Edition."

Other than its color, it's identical in every way to the original OnePlus Nord that arrived last year, which means it features a 90Hz display, 30W fast charging, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset, quad rear cameras and dual front cameras. It's a generous suite of features for a mid-range phone.

There's no mention of the memory capacity however. The Nord comes in either an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, or a 12GB/256GB edition, and OnePlus hasn't made clear which package this model uses.

The big difference is in the design. The back features a gradient that flows from orange to green, and has a smooth finish instead of the original model's glossy body. You can see how it looks in motion from the video OnePlus posted on Instagram, which also features a particularly goofy voice-over.

If you'd like to own this singular phone, then you're able to win it in a giveaway. The entry format is easy enough: follow the OnePlus Nord Instagram account, then post a picture of your current phone to your grid with the tag #SwitchToNord, along with an explanation of why you want to upgrade to a OnePlus Nord. You've also got to be over 18 years old to enter, so find an adult who will understand why you simply have to have this exact OnePlus if you're underage.

This is a pretty neat prize as marketing stunts go. You'd certainly get jealous looks from phone fans if you're seen carrying it around, and even your non-techy friends won't help but notice its unique color scheme. We can't see any mention of a closing date for this giveaway on OnePlus' forum post or its Instagram account, but it's best to get your entry in now if you want a look in.

Of course, if you live in the U.K., you can just buy a OnePlus Nord for £399. U.S. customers will have to pick either the OnePlus Nord N10 5G or OnePlus Nord N100, which are lower specced than the original. The N10 5G is still a good phone though, and has a spot on our best 5G phones list thanks to its low price but impressive specs.

If you're annoyed that your only chance of getting this color on a phone is by beating the odds and winning the giveaway, perhaps you need to petition OnePlus to offer it on the OnePlus Nord 2.

We don't know much about OnePlus' next mid-ranger yet, other than the fact it's coming this year. However it looks like it will be a Nord N10 successor with a OnePlus 9-style shape, and should hopefully feature the same mix of premium and budget features, all for a competitive price.