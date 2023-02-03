The biggest Wordle cheaters live in these states — are you surrounded by phonies?

Wordle is a behemoth of a daily game, loved by millions and likely frustrating them as well. And to preserve Worldle streaks when the going gets tough, some players opt to cheat.

Data from the word puzzles solving website Unscramblerer (opens in new tab) has given us insight into which American states and which countries cheat the most. Step forward, Maine and Ireland.

New England’s easternmost state is apparently the biggest searcher of “Wordle answer" and "Wordle today” in Unscramblerer, which serves up answers to online world puzzles. That could leave Maine residents feeling as red-faced as their famed lobster.

The second most active state on the Wordle cheating front is Vermont. Clearly, the denizens of a place that makes some great cheddar like to cheese their Wordle streaks.

Vermont’s neighbor Massachusetts takes the third spot on the cheater’s list. We’d have expected more for the state that's home to Harvard University.

But perhaps there’s something in the water or Atlantic air that has residents of New England looking for the easy route to Wordle success, especially as both New Hampshire and Rhode Island take the 4th and 5th cheating positions respectively.

Leading the states that cheat the least is Nevada. As the home of Las Vegas, perhaps Nevadans are just as happy to gamble with Worlde attempts as they are on the roulette table.

Louisiana holds the second spot for the least cheaty American state; maybe Southern hospitality also extends to not cheating to have a bigger Wordle streak than your guests.

As the Lone Star state, it’s not a huge surprise that Texans are on the straight and narrow when it comes to Wordle fair play; it takes the 3rd spot, followed by its neighbor New Mexico in 4th.

And the 5th least Wordle-cheating state is Mississippi. Maybe they get a lot of practice trying to spell "Mississippi."

These countries cheat the most at Wordle

While the U.S. looks like it has its fair share of Wordle cheaters, it’s actually Ireland that has the most Wordle foul play.

The home of Hobbiton and a lot of sheep, New Zealand, is the second biggest Wordle cheat. And then, to this writer's shame, the United Kingdom takes the third spot in the Wordle cheat rankings; we basically invented the English language and now seemingly can’t use it well enough to cheat less than the U.S., which sits in the 4th spot.

Australia is the fifth biggest Wordle cheat. With fantastic beaches, scuba diving, and a whole lot of deadly creatures, perhaps Aussies feel they don’t have time to waste figuring out a tricky Wordle answer and pop over to Unscramblerer.

Wordle cheating is on the decline

They often say cheaters never prosper. And to a certain extent, cheating in Wordle is basically cheating yourself out of a challenge; I won’t judge as I make heavy use of the Mimic Tear in Elden Ring (look it up).

But for those who like fair play, the good news, according to Unscramblerer, is Wordle cheating is on the decline this year.

"The Wordle community has matured over the last year. Word puzzles are all about the challenge of solving and unscrambling. Cheating at Wordle is in decline. People no longer want to know the answer to today's Wordle,” explained a Unscramblerer spokesperson. “Getting a direct answer ruins the fun of the game. Whereas a hint still allows you to solve the word puzzle yourself. Hints seem to be the perfect answer to getting stuck at solving Wordle."