TBS cancels yet another show — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee axed

Another TBS show has gotten the axe. The network is cancelling Full Frontal With Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee was one of the few female hosts of a late night show.

"Bee made television history in the late night space, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been, and continues to be a male dominated landscape,” her representatives said in a statement.

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee consistently broke barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers, while embracing critically underrepresented stories."

Bee first broke out as a correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Jon Stewart in 2003. She made regular appearances for 12 years before being tapped to host her own show.

Full Frontal, which debuted in February 2016, received 11 Emmy nominations over the course of its run and recently celebrated airing its 200th episode. The show developed a reputation for biting satirical takes on hot-button topics, including abortion, Donald Trump's presidency, LGBTQ+ rights and gun control.

"Conan did 7,000 episodes of his show, but I feel like I'm gaining on him," she joked during the episode. "I really can't believe it. I am really impressed with myself. It is a really great feeling. I would not have thought we would have got to 200 [episodes] so it feels like a really huge accomplishment.

Full Frontal is the latest cancellation by TBS, which is undergoing a transition in the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

A network spokesperson told Deadline (opens in new tab), “As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will not return to TBS. We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work."

That new strategy has led to the cancellations of the Tracy Morgan comedy The Last O.G., dating competition The Big D (before it even debuted) and the Nasim Pedrad comedy Chad right before season 2 premiered. TBS' sibling network TNT is also phasing out of scripted content and recently announced Snowpiercer season 4 will be its last.

The Full Frontal cancellation comes on the heels of another late night show's demise, after news broke last week that Desus and Mero are splitting up and exiting their Showtime series.