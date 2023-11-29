Spotify Wrapped 2023 is live: Here's how to get yours

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here with a roundup of your most played songs and artist you've listened to from the past 12 months.

As an annual digest of what you've played on the world's most popular music streaming service, Spotify Wrapped is basically a holiday for modern-day music lovers — and this year there are some interesting new features and stats to enjoy.

Want to know who to get yours? We've got everything you need to know below.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: How to get yours

For the first time since Spotify Wrapped arrived in 2016, users can check out Spotify Wrapped 2023 through the app and on the web by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped. But so far, some users have experienced problems with getting access to Spotify's annual campaign.

If you're consistently getting the error message screen below, this could be down to data privacy laws in your territory. Additionally, it could be down to an app update that's required, and users need to make sure they're using the most up-to-date version of the Spotify app to access Spotify Wrapped 2023. According to our sister site, Techradar, Spotify users need iOS app version 8.8.92 to see Spotify Wrapped, while on Android it's version 8.8.90.893 of the app.

For example, a few days ago I received a notification on my iPhone to update the Spotify app. Having done so, I currently have full access to my Spotify Wrapped 2023 stats using the latest version of Spotify for iOS.

(Image credit: Spotify)

There are other reasons why some users may be experiencing problems, though. Users of Spotify free or Premium subscribers must have streamed at least 30 tracks for over 30 seconds each, from five unique artists to qualify for Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: A year in music

So what do you get? As well as the usual roundup of listening stats, new features this year that bolster the Spotify Wrapped experience include Me In 2023, which demonstrates the streaming habit that defined your music listening over the past 12 months. When you flip your card during the roundup experience, it reveals a listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify.

My own listening habit was assigned the Vampire, because I "listen to emotional, atmospheric music more than most." It's on-brand for me.

(Image credit: Future)

Additionally, the new Sound Town feature associated my music tastes with London, U,K., which is no great surprise given that I work and visit the city regularly.

Spotify has also integrated its AI DJ feature, which arrived earlier this year and auto-generates music it thinks you'll like and inserts AI commentary between songs just like radio. In this case, the feature guides listeners through their Spotify Wrapped 2023 listening stats with commentary about some of their favorite artists, genres, songs and more. It's a neat inclusion, and one I'm looking forward to experiencing later.

Although several other of the best music streaming services have their own roundups showcasing your listening tastes over the past year. As the world’s most popular streaming service, Spotify is the most sophisticated. It has more ways to discover music than any of the best music streaming services we've experienced. From playlist for just about every kind of activity, to tailored content with Discover Weekly, Release Radar, Daily Mix, Your Time Capsule, there are plenty of ways to grow your music tastes, and Spotify Wrapped is an annual event plenty of music streaming fans look forward to.

In previous years, I found that Spotify Wrapped has a limited viewing window. It typically runs until mid-January, but after that you may find that you just get a playlist of your favorite songs of the year.