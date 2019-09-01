Pax West 2019: Indivisible Is One of the Most Unique RPGs Ever

We first saw Indivisible back at E3 2017 , when Lab Zero and 505 Interactive first unveiled the action RPG after the success of their stylish fighting game, Skullgirls. I’m happy to report that Indivisible is shaping up nicely, and could be one of the most unique RPGs you’ll ever play.

The PAX West 2019 demo showed more of Indivisible’s traversal elements in a busy city where our main character Ajna and her companions to need navigate their way through town in pursuit of a shadowy figure. For this to happen, you’ll have to do more than just beat people up in Indivisible’s rhythmic combat. As much as I enjoyed the combat, the focus was mostly all platforming in the demo. You slowly get introduced to Ajna's skills to help her get moving. We started with Ajna’s dash, which barreled her through walls to unlock secret areas or just to drop in some of the resident's night activities.

Your spear can be used as a pogo stick in order to bounce off electrified lanterns and other hazards. You can use that same spear and vault yourself to greater heights. The trick becomes being able to chain together these moves. It was for sure a bit jarring at first, and I fell to my doom a handful of times before I got into the flow of things.

(Image credit: 505 Games)

The platforming was a good break from the combat, which can be a little confusing at first glance. All your party members are mapped to the four face buttons on the controller, and you hit the button that corresponds to that party member when their turn is up. In some ways, it feels like your stringing together combos using the same cadence as you do in Skullgirls. The animations are silky smooth when you all four characters pounding on folks.

By the end of the short demo, I was using magic arrows to create climbable vines on walls and using my ax to dangle off ledges to leap from into some smooth platforming sequences. This left me free to explore every nook and cranny of the map.

The environments and character designs in Indivisible are gorgeously rendered in a cartoonish art style that is just so pleasing to the eye. Lab Zero really good at making pretty video games.

Indivisible is coming to consoles and PC soon.