Act Fast: Samsung Chromebook 3 Is Just $159 For Prime Day

New Prime Day deals are debuting by the minute, but here's a solid deal you can't get from Amazon at the moment.

Currently, Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale for just $159. (You have to add it to your cart to see this price). Normally, this Chrome OS powered laptop retails for $230, so that's $71 in savings.

This is the second lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It's also $10 cheaper than Amazon's Prime Day deal price.

The Chromebook 3 packs an 11.6-inch LCD display with a pixel resolution of 1366 x 768. It also houses a 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. If the 16GB eMMC on-board flash drive isn't enough, there's a built-in microSD slot for instant expansion. And since it's powered by Chrome OS software, you'll have access to 15GB of free cloud storage, courtesy of Google Drive.

In its Samsung Chromebook 3 review, our sister site Laptop Mag liked its bright screen, superb battery life, and strong performance. While the speakers were underwhelming, its overall performance earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. Simply put, the Chromebook 3 is the perfect little laptop for school and entertainment.

Even better, a single charge will last you 9 hours and 44 minutes. That's ample power to get you through a full day of computing on a single charge.

As with all Prime Day laptop deals, this one won't last, so be sure to grab this budget Chromebook while you can.