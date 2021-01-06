Microsoft working to fix annoying Xbox Series X controller glitch

The Xbox Series X has one particularly annoying glitch that could disrupt your next marathon session, and it's so basic that you'll probably be disappointed that this is still happening on a "next-gen" console.

In a Microsoft forum thread titled "XBOX Series X Controller keeps disconnecting," users are reporting the most frustrating of issues: the system keeps cutting off their controllers. Fortunately, Microsoft is on it.

The original post from user PanayiotisIoannou explains the issue simply: "when I load Assassins Creed Valhalla though, the controller keeps connecting and disconnecting on its own. So for example, within 10 seconds it connects and disconnects about five times which makes the game unplayable."

In that same thread, user dirthurts notes that it's also affecting PC gamers, writing, "this problem still affects PC BTW. MS is acting like they fixed it through an 'optional update' but it is still here."

That post, which went up on Nov. 13, 2020, has now ballooned to a 43-page thread. And it also caught Microsoft's attention. A representative from the company told The Verge that it is "aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update."

And as for how widespread this issues is, the "I have the same question" counter is currently at 1,772 at the time of publishing.

We should note that we did not experience this issue during our Xbox Series X review testing.

Hopefully Microsoft pushes out an update for this issue soon — as it's the kind of flaw that could lead to controllers being thrown in a heated match of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.