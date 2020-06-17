MacOS 10.16 release date, rumors, name and supported devices

Apple's WWDC is coming next week, and macOS 10.16, the follow up to macOS Catalina, is one of the many likely announcements to come from the developer's conference. With the possibility of new features and maybe support for future ARM-based MacBooks , plenty of eyes are on Apple to see what may come in the latest version of macOS.

While the rumor mill has been pretty quiet about a new version of macOS, we still think that macOS 10.16 is coming next week. Here's everything we know so far.

Despite the lack of news from the usual analysts and outlets, the likelihood of an update to Apple's Mac operating system is pretty high.

Apple has released named updates to the OS since 2012 with the launch of OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion. And of those updates, every revision since 2015 was announced during WWDC.

If the recent pattern holds, the new version of macOS will be announced during the June 22 online event, and released to the public in late September or early October.

MacOS 10.16 betas

If the newest macOS version gets announced during the all-virtual WWDC 2020, it will likely come to users in the coming months as a free update for Mac users.

But between the announcement and the official public release, a beta version of the software is made available for those who want to help test the new OS while Apple finalizes the details and polishes out the rough spots. If you want to test-drive the next Mac operating system, you can join the Apple Beta Software Program and get yourself on the list for the pre-release version of macOS 10.16.

Because this involves pre-release software, anyone using a beta version of the new operating system should take care to back up their files and expect to run into unexpected glitches and system crashes. That's just the reality of using unfinished software and volunteering as a guinea pig.

MacOS 10.16 supported devices

Apple has famously kept it's proprietary operating system exclusive to Apple's MacBook laptops and Mac desktops, and there's no reason for that exclusivity to change with the latest version.

(Image credit: Future)

The current version of macOS Catalina (10.15) is supported across every model line of Mac laptop and desktop, but only going back as far as 2012.

With the upcoming 10.16 release, we would expect similar compatibility and support, with the new OS working with current Intel processors, and possibly a yet-to-be announced ARM-based MacBook.

MacOS 10.16 features

While official news is all but non-existent, there are several rumors about new features and functions coming to the latest version of macOS.

ARM compatibility: Starting in 2018, rumors began swirling about Apple moving away from Intel processors in favor of their own ARM-based chips. These processors would be designed in-house, and manufactured to Apple's exact specifications in the same way that Apple uses its own chips for iPhones and iPads, which would give us the MacBook ARM and other ARM-based Macs.

Apple's move to ARM processors comes after years of Intel offering smaller incremental gains in capability and Windows laptops leap-frogging Apple with features like touch screens. Moving Apple away from Intel processors would put more control in Apple's hands, would financially decouple Apple's fortunes from Intel's sometimes rocky prospects, and provide several potential technical improvements to MacBook laptops, such as thinner and lighter designs, improved battery life, enhanced speed and even deeper AI and machine learning capability. Apple's existing ARM processors are set to move toward a 5-nanometer production technique, which would provide an edge over Intel, which has only recently moved to 10nm after years of delays.

However, the existing macOS is optimized for the Intel hardware that Macs have been using for more than a decade. And with so many MacBooks and Mac desktops already in user's hands that rely on Intel processors, the next several versions of macOS will need to be built to handle both Intel and ARM architectures. That won't likely manifest in changes to the macOS experience for daily use, but will fill an essential role in Apple's transition away from Intel hardware.

Catalyst apps: Mac Catalyst apps are designed to bring iPad apps to the Mac desktop despite the two ecosystems relying on different operating systems. This has been an ongoing effort since late 2019, so it's safe to assume that more apps will be ported to Mac this year.

Early reports and code leaks suggest that a number of Catalyst apps are coming in 2020, with Apple Insider reporting that the current macOS Messages app could be replaced with a Catalyst version that offers a more seamless iMessages experience across the Apple ecosystem. The new iOS 14 version of iMessages is expected to include retractable messages and better team-based chat functionality, and those same features would likely show up on a proper Mac version of the app.

Another likely app is Shortcuts for Mac, which is a simple automation tool popular on iPads and iPhones. Apparently, existing code in macOS Catalina suggests that this rumor is almost a sure thing.

Siri customization: Finally, one rumored update that would impact both iOS and Mac users would allow third-party developers to change the voices used by Siri. According to Apple Insider , a new developer framework called "Voice Provider" will allow much deeper customization than the current tools, which are limited to changing the pitch and accents of the existing male and female voices.

MacOS 10.16 name

We haven't seen any credible leaks or rumors about the name of the new OS, but Apple has been naming it's annual update after California locations since 2013, with the introduction of OS X 10.8, which was named Mavericks. Subsequent versions have been named Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave and the latest, Catalina.

Speculation on new California landmarks that could become the name of macOS 10.16 include Mammoth, Monterey, and Skyline. All three are trademarked by Apple, and have kept active trademark status since Apple trademarked a long list of potential names back in 2014. The rest of the list has either been used in subsequent updates or have let the trademark expire.

I'm not making any bets, but I'd like a version named after Alcatraz.

Whatever new features make their way into the next version of macOS, we'll be sure to provide you with the latest news to keep you up to date.