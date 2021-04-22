MacBook Pro 2021 to get the huge display upgrade it deserves

We've been waiting on the MacBook Pro 2021, and we just got a whole lot of reason to believe that the wait will be worth it. While the previous rumors have focused mostly on the return of popular I/O ports, the latest bit of news says the MacBook Pro 2021 will have a fantastic new display.

Or, rather, it will pack a display that we just learned about from the iPad Pro 2021 announcement. And if this comes true, it's plenty of reason to believe that the MacBook Pro 2021 will keep its spot (or possibly rise) in our best laptops list.

We've heard rumors since March that the mini-LED technology that's in the new iPad Pro 2021 will be coming to the next MacBook Pro. That tidbit has just been re-confirmed by market research firm TrendForce.

In a release published on April 21, TrendForce's Max Chen writes, "With regards to Apple’s plans for 2H21, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models will likewise feature Mini LED backlight technology, which will become the hardware benchmark for high-end tablets and notebook computers."

And that makes a ton of sense. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is about to have a better display than the current MacBook Pros, and that doesn't really sound right. Yes, tablets are all about the screens, but video and photo editors using the latest and greatest MacBook Pros should get the same screens as iPad Pro owners.

The mini-LED/XDR display upgrade is a big boon to the MacBook Pro 2021, which was already rumored to shed the OLED Touch Bar, and add in MagSafe charging, an HDMI out port and an SD reader.

These are changes that long-time MacBook Pro owners have begged for, and we're still holding out hope that Apple reconsiders its stance on the USB-A port, which hasn't been seen in a MacBook since the pre-Retina MacBook Air updates.

Now that we have reason to expect that mini-LED is coming to the MacBook Pro 2021, this update looks to be serious and substantial. While we were happy that Apple was reconsidering MagSafe, HDMI, an SD memory reader and the rest of the rumored features, that felt a bit more like a throwback than a revolution.

Combined with the next Apple M1 chip, the MacBook Pro 2021 looks like it will be a beast worthy of investment.

