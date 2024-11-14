Verizon is down in parts of the US — live updates on latest outage

Refresh

An upswing (Image credit: Downdetector) It looks like there's been an uptick in the number of reports for the first time since the Verizon outage started. It has remained steady for the last hour or so at just under 600 reports, but it jumped suddenly to 643 after 3:00 p.m. ET. Whether that means other areas are affected or Verizon is taking other users offline while it fixes the issue isn't known yet. Still, it's something we'll continue to watch, as it was starting to seem like the downtime might come to a close for a while there.

Straight Talk outages coming in (Image credit: Downdetector) Several smaller carriers, known as MVNOs, rely on Verizon's network. Straight Talk is a popular carrier that uses Verizon's towers. As such, we're seeing a spike in reports from Straight Talk users that seems to coincide with the main Verizon being down. Normally, Straight Talk hovers at four reports. Currently, it's sitting at 142. While that doesn't sound high, the relatively small user pool is a sizable percentage, mainly when the outage is primarily focused in three states. Because carriers typically offer network priority to their own post-paid users, Straight Talk (and other Verizon MVNOs like Visible and Xfinity Mobile) may be seeing network deprioritization to help with the outage in WV, OH and PA.

Fios outage two days ago A network issue early this morning disrupted service for some Verizon Fios customers in the Northeast for a short period of time. As soon as the issue was identified, our engineering teams quickly restored the service.November 12, 2024 Unsurprisingly, users aren't happy about the situation at Verizon when there was just an outage a couple of days ago. T-Mobile's outage took most of the headlines because it happened during prime time, but Verizon had one in the early hours that left users in an uproar about their Fios service not working. In an X post on November 12, Verizon said, "A network issue early this morning disrupted service for some Verizon Fios customers in the Northeast for a short period of time. As soon as the issue was identified, our engineering teams quickly restored the service." Hopefully, the company is able to resolve its mobile outage by fixing the impacted fiber cable quickly so its customers can get back online and using their phones agian.

Complaints on X @Verizon @VerizonSupport Is there a network outage in Athens, OH?November 14, 2024 As is always the case when there's an outage like this, people are taking to social media to complain to the company in question. This one is no exception, as a slew of users are sending X posts to Verizon's customer service account saying their service isn't working. Most of these users seem to be in the three primarily affected states, which makes sense if that's where the fiber cable was reportedly cut.

Verizon's status site acknowledges outage (Image credit: Verizon) After posting on social media that there was an outage happening in three U.S. states, Verizon's status website has also acknowledged that there was a fiber cut that is negatively impacting the service of some users. We used Pittsburgh, PA, a major city in the affected area to get the report. Other places in PA, WV and OH are also having problems with their service. Here's what it says on the Verizon website: "A fiber cut has caused a service disruption for some Verizon wireless customers in parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Our engineers are engaged and we are working with our vendor partners to quickly solve the issue."

Verizon acknowledges the issue (Image credit: @Verizon Support on X) Verizon says that a fiber cut is causing issues for customers in "Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia." While we're seeing reports spring up a little further north into places like New York City, these areas are also shown on the outage map. The @VerizonSupport account on X responded to a customer, saying, "A fiber cut has caused a service disruption for some Verizon wireless customers in parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. We are working to quickly to solve the issue."

(Image credit: Downdetector) Eastern reports Most of the reports seem to be coming from the eastern portion of US, with New York City serving as a hotbed. Washington, D.C., is also seeing a lot of user reports for this Verizon outage. Connecticut and Massachusetts seem to have dodged the outage for the most part. There are small blips of outage reports in Boston, but the rest of the area seems to be okay with their Verizon service, at least for now.