iPhone 14 just tipped for surprise camera upgrade

Up until now the only substantial iPhone 14 camera rumor has been a possible new 48MP sensor for the iPhone 14 Pro models. And that change would be a big deal, since Apple has stuck with 12MP sensors for years.

However, we’ve just heard that all four new iPhone 14 models could get an upgrade to the front camera, thanks to a tip from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac).

In a tweet, Kuo says that the new iPhone 14 lineup will get autofocus and a wider f/1.9 aperture. The current iPhone 13 offers fixed focus and an f/2.2 aperture. As a result, you could expect a “better shallow depth of filed effect for selfie/portrait mode,” according to Kuo.

Kuo also says that adding auto-focus ton the front camera of the iPhone 14 will enhance the focus for FaceTime calls, video calls and live streaming. So it sounds like Apple is getting more hip to how phones are being used, whether you’re a content creator or just someone who needs to take virtual meetings on the go.

In addition, having a wider aperture should result in better low-light performance without having to resort to that weird effect of lighting up the whole screen as a pseudo flash.

(1/2)The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13's FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2).April 19, 2022 See more

This is actually one of the few rumored upgrades we’ve seen that would apply to the regular iPhone 14 lineup, as most of the exciting leaks and our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview indicate that the Pro phones are the ones to be excited about.

In addition to a possible 48MP wide camera, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been tipped to ditch the notch in favor of a punch hole and pill-shaped cutout toward the top of the display. And there’s also rumors that Apple could embrace USB-C charging just for the iPhone 14 Pros.

This would be on top of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max continuing to have exclusive access to a telephoto lens and 120Hz refresh rate, though there are rumors that the regular iPhone 14 models could go up to 90Hz.

The most exciting thing for the non-Pro iPhones this year could be the addition of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which is believed to be replacing the iPhone mini in Apple’s lineup. And this would not be a surprise due to the reportedly sluggish sales of the small phones.

Be sure to keep our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro hub pages bookmarked for all the latest rumors and leaks.