iOS 14 will include a big Apple Podcasts upgrade

iOS 14 is about to be revealed, and will introduce changes to many familiar parts of the iPhone user experience. The latest leak has revealed that one app receiving a big overhaul is the Apple Podcasts app.

This news comes via 9to5Mac, which cites "people familiar with the matter". One of the headline features of iOS 14 according to this leak is enhanced podcast curation in Apple's app.

Much like you see algorithm-generated recommendations on Apple Music or Spotify that attempt to guide you towards more content that's similar to what you already listen to, this new iOS 14 feature could help introduce you to more podcasts.

9to5Mac speculates that the addition of this tailoring will also lead to revamped social features. Just like on other apps where you can see what your friends have been listening or watching and share playlists, it seems likely Apple will let you trade podcast recommendations.

More notably, Apple is looking to add a feed for bonus content, made by podcast producers as a subscriber-only benefit. As reported by MacRumors, "these bonus contents will be presented in the same feed as the podcast, but separate from regular episodes."

There's more to iOS 14 than just Apple Podcasts updates. This could be the update that introduces customizable widgets to the iPhone home screen, a feature Android users have been enjoying for year, as well as new fitness and AR apps and a potential rename to iPhoneOS , to match the already existing iPadOS. Other rumored iOS 14 features include a new list view option on the homescreen and a new multitasking menu that would be similar to iPadOS.

We'll see exactly what's in store for iOS 14 when the WWDC 2020 keynote kicks off today at 10 am ET. Be sure to catch up on all of the iOS 14 rumors before the big reveal and see our quick guide on how to watch WWDC 2020.