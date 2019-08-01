Dell's Excellent 24-inch Gaming Monitor Is $130 Off

No gaming rig is complete without an awesome gaming monitor, especially one with G-Sync support. That's why we're stoked about this killer deal on one of the best gaming monitors around.

Amazon currently has the Dell 24-inch QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor (S2417DG) on sale for $299.99. That's $130 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor. It's also $100 cheaper than Walmart's and Dell's price for the same monitor.

With its stunning quad HD display, super-fast 1ms response time, and G-Sync technology, the Editor's Choice Dell 24 S2417DG delivers a stunning gaming experience with no stutters, tears, or lag.

The Dell S2417DG features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1ms response time, a 165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. The latter feature syncs your display directly to your Nvidia graphics card to allow for a smoother gaming experience.

We found the Dell 24 S2417DG to be vibrant, smooth, and a joy to play games on. The display exhibited a solid average brightness of 284 nits, which is above our 247-nit average. We also like its barely-there bezels, which make it ideal for gamers who want a panoramic multi-monitor setup.

The monitor proved to be highly responsive when playing games like Street Fighter, a game where input lag can mean the difference between winning and being knocked out. We were able to perform complex combos with no noticeable latency, and the neon lights hovering over the busy Chinese street in the game's background looked vibrant.

Connectivity-wise, the Dell S2417DG has HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 connectivity.

Best Buy also has this monitor on sale for the same price.