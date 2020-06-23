Dell G5 Desktop (2020) release date, price and specs

The Dell G5 Desktop is a gaming rig with a very straightforward pitch: a moderately powerful machine that doesn’t take up much space, and that’s trivially easy to upgrade. This was the case with the Dell G5 5090, which we reviewed last year, and it looks like it will be the case with this year’s G5 model as well.

Not much has changed since last year’s model, save for the introduction of 10th-gen Intel processors. But thanks to those processors, as well as a variety of options when it comes to GPUs and memory, the G5 could be an extremely powerful machine. Of course, that means it could also be an extremely expensive one, but Dell hasn’t revealed any pricing about the G5 (2020) yet, so you’ll have to use your imagination.

The Dell G5 Desktop (2020) will be out on July 9. You may be able to put in an order for a machine before that, if you visit the Dell website.

Dell G5 Desktop (2020) price

Dell has revealed that the Dell G5 Desktop (2020) will start at $700, although it hasn't shared just how high the price will go. Expect a system decked out with the maximum specs to cost thousands of dollars. You can also set up something in the middle; $1,500 is usually a good budget for these things.

Dell G5 Desktop (2020) specs

Whether you want something modest for 1080p gaming, or a powerhouse for 4K gaming, the Dell G5 (2020) will have a configuration that suits your needs. Since there’s quite a range of CPU, GPU and memory options available, I’ll list both the minimum and maximum possible specs:

Dell G5 (2020) specs Minimum Specs Maximum Specs Processor 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 10th-gen Intel Core i9 10900K GPU AMD Radeon RX5600 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Memory 8 GB RAM 64 GB RAM Storage 1 TB HDD 1 TB SSD + 2 TB HDD Size 14.5 x 6.7 x 12.2 inches 14.5 x 6.7 x 12.2 inches Weight 16.7 pounds 17+ pounds

In terms of ports, the G5 (2020 has a mic jack, a headphone jack, three USB-A and one USB-C port on the front. On the back, there are six more USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an LFE surround sound port, a side L/R surround sound port, a front L/R surround sound port and a variety of DVI/HDMI/DisplayPort options, based on your graphics card. The system comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built in, although how fancy these are will depend on your specs.

Dell G5 Desktop (2020) features

Design-wise, the Dell G5 Desktop (2020) is nearly identical to its 2019 predecessor. That means you’ll get an attractive hatched chassis with RGB lighting options on the front, as well as a small and light profile. The G5 (2020) stands less than 15 inches tall, and weighs about 17 pounds. This is not going to take over your whole living room.

The biggest draw of the G5 (2020), though, is its easy upgradeability. Thanks to a transparent glass panel on the side, you can see the inner workings of the G5 (2020) at all times, and you need only loosen two thumbscrews to dive in for yourself. The interior is spacious, meaning that upgrades are pretty simple for even the least tech-savvy PC owners out there. You could very well keep a G5 (2020) for years and years to come, provided you upgrade the parts regularly. In fact, you can upgrade the G5 (2020) right off the bat, since it includes a 3.5” bay and two 2.5” bays for additional storage.

The G5 (2020) is also worth discussing due to its wide variety of specs available. If you want a bare-bones machine that can play somewhat older games at 1080p — for a child or young teen, for example — that’s very doable with an i3 processor and Radeon GPU. On the other hand, if you’re looking to run big-budget games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, you can do that with the Intel Core i9 CPU and the GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU. The system’s customizability is a big advantage — although, again, we’ll have to wait and see how the systems price out to know whether it’s a good bargain.

Dell G5 Desktop (2020) outlook

The Dell G5 Desktop was a good system when we reviewed it last year, and it looks like the Dell G5 Desktop (2020) desktop will continue that trend. With a variety of customization options, an elegant design and easy upgrades, it’s a compelling entry-level gaming PC with just a few noteworthy drawbacks. (Uninstall McAfee Antivirus as soon as you’re able; it gets in the way more than it helps.)

Tom’s Guide will have a more comprehensive review once the G5 (2020) becomes available; until then, keep an eye on Dell’s website if you'd like to purchase one.