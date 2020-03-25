Cheap gaming monitor at Walmart takes $50 off Samsung 32-inch 1080p monitor

If you're new to working from home, chances are you're quickly realizing that working off a single screen isn't very productive. Fortunately, Walmart has a cheap gaming monitor deal that's just as good for gaming as it is for work.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Samsung 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (LC32F39MFUNXZA) on sale for $199.99 . That's $50 off and one of the best gaming deals we've seen this month. Although we've seen it for $50 less before, this is still an excellent price outside of any major holiday.

The Samsung monitor boasts an 1800R curvature, offering distortion-free viewing angles from edge to edge and a widescreen for broader field of vision. Built-in speakers let you enjoy the full gaming experience without a headset, and the monitor's game mode is optimized for both PC and console gaming.

In terms of specs, the 32-inch curved monitor offers a fast 4ms response time and 3000:1 contrast ratio for clear visibility. It's just 0.5-inch thick, giving it an ultra-slim look. Meanwhile, its simple circular stand ensures it won't take up too much desk space.

Even if you're not an avid gamer, Samsung's 32-inch LCD is an excellent purchase. When you're not gaming, the monitor offers wide views of spreadsheets and is excellent for multitasking, letting you do everything from writing documents to web browsing.