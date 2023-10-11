Amazon Prime Day LIVE: These are the best deals under $25 you can still get

We’re well into day 2 of Amazon Prime Day and the deals are still going strong. We’re seeing some great discounts on TVs all the way to robot vacuums. .



But, if you’re shopping on a budget, the best options are less obvious this Prime Day. Sales on the latest tech are advertised the most, often setting you back hundreds of dollars, despite the reductions. But, the great thing about Prime Day is that it spans a huge range of product categories as well as price points.

When you filter your search to include the lowest prices, it’s easy to get inundated with a hoard of irrelevant products. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals for less than $25.

Prime Day Deals Under $25 to Shop Now

Blink Mini: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

A security camera for less than $25 is a steal, ironically. It records and plays back 1080p video, features two-way talk, as well as night vision and motion detection — all in a small package. Read our Blink Mini review to see if this bargain can make your home feel safer.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Providing 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes for a great streamer — especially at this price. It’s a pretty versatile device too. You can stream your favorite movies, listen to music or play games straight from your TV. We’ve tested this model, and found that it delivers in terms of functionality, price, as well as performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale. Check out our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review for more info.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

As one of the best smart plugs we’ve tested, the Amazon Smart Plug is simple to set up and integrates well with Alexa routines. By plugging in one of these, you can control when power is supplied to appliances and lights remotely, which has many uses. You can create schedules and timers as well.

Energizer AA Batteries: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon

Batteries always come in handy around the home, so if you can get them for a discount, you’re onto a winner. These Energizer AA batteries are reduced to just $14 this Prime Day, giving you a 30% discount. There’s 32 batteries in the pack in total, which works out at an affordable 44 cents per battery.

Switch Sports Accessories: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

Switch sports games feel much more immersive if you use an attachment to imitate the movement. These items don’t need to break either — you can now get Switch Sports Accessories for just $22 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That gives you 2x rackets, golf clubs, wrist bands, leg straps and wrist straps.

CAP Barbell Coated Dumbbell Weight: was $23 now $16 @ Amazon

Want to workout this Prime Day? Then this is the deal for you. This 15lb dumbbell is on sale for just $16, down from $23. With hexagonal heads, you don’t need to worry about it rolling away during your routine. Plus, the knurling on the handle gives added grip.