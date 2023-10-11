Live
Amazon Prime Day LIVE: These are the best deals under $25 you can still get
Grab a Prime Day deal for less than $25
We’re well into day 2 of Amazon Prime Day and the deals are still going strong. We’re seeing some great discounts on TVs all the way to robot vacuums. .
But, if you’re shopping on a budget, the best options are less obvious this Prime Day. Sales on the latest tech are advertised the most, often setting you back hundreds of dollars, despite the reductions. But, the great thing about Prime Day is that it spans a huge range of product categories as well as price points.
When you filter your search to include the lowest prices, it’s easy to get inundated with a hoard of irrelevant products. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals for less than $25.
Quick links: Prime Day deals under $25
- Blink Mini: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
- Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon
- Energizer AA Batteries: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon
- Switch Sports Accessories: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon
- CAP Barbell Coated Dumbbell Weight: was $23 now $16 @ Amazon
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon
Prime Day Deals Under $25 to Shop Now
Blink Mini: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon
A security camera for less than $25 is a steal, ironically. It records and plays back 1080p video, features two-way talk, as well as night vision and motion detection — all in a small package. Read our Blink Mini review to see if this bargain can make your home feel safer.
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
Providing 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes for a great streamer — especially at this price. It’s a pretty versatile device too. You can stream your favorite movies, listen to music or play games straight from your TV. We’ve tested this model, and found that it delivers in terms of functionality, price, as well as performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale. Check out our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review for more info.
Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon
As one of the best smart plugs we’ve tested, the Amazon Smart Plug is simple to set up and integrates well with Alexa routines. By plugging in one of these, you can control when power is supplied to appliances and lights remotely, which has many uses. You can create schedules and timers as well.
Energizer AA Batteries: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon
Batteries always come in handy around the home, so if you can get them for a discount, you’re onto a winner. These Energizer AA batteries are reduced to just $14 this Prime Day, giving you a 30% discount. There’s 32 batteries in the pack in total, which works out at an affordable 44 cents per battery.
Switch Sports Accessories: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon
Switch sports games feel much more immersive if you use an attachment to imitate the movement. These items don’t need to break either — you can now get Switch Sports Accessories for just $22 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That gives you 2x rackets, golf clubs, wrist bands, leg straps and wrist straps.
CAP Barbell Coated Dumbbell Weight: was $23 now $16 @ Amazon
Want to workout this Prime Day? Then this is the deal for you. This 15lb dumbbell is on sale for just $16, down from $23. With hexagonal heads, you don’t need to worry about it rolling away during your routine. Plus, the knurling on the handle gives added grip.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon
For fast and effective vegetable prep, grab the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper for just $23 today. With four blade sizes included, you can slice, dice and julienne. And because the results collect in the attached 1.2 liter collection tray, there’s no mess to clean up either.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Find satisfaction in cleaning? Then this is the game for you. PowerWash Simulator lets you clean up the city of Muckingham, literally. Play online in co-op mode or just clean up the levels yourself, until things are left spotless. At $19, down from $24, this is great value for a PS5 game.
Powerwash Simulator - Playstation 5: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
If you're short on space, this 128GB memory card from Samsung can help you out. And now it’s half price this Amazon Prime Day, taking it down to just $9. It can provide extra memory for your Android smartphones, tablets or even your Nintendo-Switch.
SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon
When it comes to cheap deals, nothing really beats Amazon's long-running Echo series of smart speakers. The Echo Dot is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to a new all-time low price for October Prime Day 2023. Yes, it's well under $25.
In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.
Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.