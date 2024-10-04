7 flowers to plant in October for beautiful winter blooms

With summer now well and truly over it doesn’t mean that we have to face months without color in our yards. Although we might not be spending as much time outside enjoying the warmth of the sun, we can still appreciate the view.

And while many flowers won’t bloom in the colder climes, there are plenty that prefer cooler temperatures and will thrive without full summer sun. Here we share the top 7 flowers to plant in October according to the experts and how to encourage them to thrive. So, there's still time for you to get outside, pop on your best gardening gloves and get planting.

1. Pansies

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Pansies are hardy annuals that can withstand frost and short periods of snow cover,” says Jana McDaniel, founder of First Saturday Lime . “The vibrant colors make them popular for fall and winter gardens.

Planting tips

McDaniel advises planting seedlings in October in full sun or partial shade and that they’ll thrive in moist, well-draining soil, preferring cooler temperatures. Craig Wilson, gardening expert at Gardeners Dream , adds, “Planting in October will give them plenty of time to establish strong and sturdy roots, ready for them to flower just before the coldest weather arrives.”

For an extra boost, McDaniel says, “A regular feed with a balanced fertilizer will help maintain robust blooms.”

Best varieties: McDaniel recommends ‘Matrix’ and ‘Delta’ series for their wide range of colors and large, robust flowers.

Planting Zone: 4-8 for fall planting

2. Calendula

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Calendula is a tough little flower that brings warmth to the garden with its bright orange and yellow petals,” says David Miller, expert arborist at Austin Tree Services . “It’s known for its healing properties and is commonly used in skincare, but in the garden, it’s an easy-going plant that thrives well into the fall.”

Planting tips

Miller suggests sowing calendula seeds directly into the soil in October, explaining, “They prefer cooler temperatures and grow best in full sun, though they can tolerate light shade.”

He also adds, “Well-drained soil is a must, and they’ll benefit from compost or organic matter.”

Although these flowers don’t require heavy feeding, Miller suggests using a slow-release fertilizer at planting to give them a good start.

Best varieties: For reliable options choose ‘Pacific Beauty’, ‘Kinglet Mix’ and ‘Resina’.

Planting Zone: 2-10

3. Violas

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Violas are a beautiful addition to your yard during the colder part of the year,” says Wilson, “Offering bright flowers that bloom throughout the winter. Their hardy nature makes them a good choice to plant in October. Miller adds that they are a close cousin to pansies but have a smaller bloom.

Planting tips

“While standard varieties should be planted as seedlings during the spring, winter varieties can be planted now and throughout winter,” explains Wilson. “You can grow them in bedding or pots, and position them in any area of your yard where you’d like a little more color.”

Violas prefer rich, well-drained soil and do best in full sun to partial shade. “Feeding isn’t necessary,” says Miller, “but if you want to encourage more blooms, a light fertilizer can help.”

Best varieties: ‘Sorbet’ and ‘Penny’ series are known for their resilience and are great, colorful options.

Planting Zone: 4-8 for fall planting

4. Sweet Alyssum

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Sweet Alyssum is a low-growing plant with a sweet, honey-like scent and delicate white, purple, or pink flowers,” says Miller, “It’s perfect for borders or filling in gaps in your yard.”

Planting tips

McDaniel recommends sowing Sweet Alyssum seeds directly into your soil in October, although you can also plant seedlings. She also adds that these flowers prefer full sun to partial shade and grow best in well-drained soil, warning that they should be watered regularly, but avoid overwatering. Sweet Alyssum is fairly low maintenance, but Miller suggests adding a light feed if your soil is poor.

Best varieties: ‘Carpet of Snow’ and ‘Royal Carpet’ have robust flowering and are great for ground cover.

Planting Zone: 4-9

5. Chrysanthemums

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Chrysanthemums, or mums, are a staple for fall gardens due to their spectacular autumn colors,” says McDaniel. And they are grown as annuals in many regions.

Planting tips

McDaniel recommends planting chrysanthemum seedlings in October for a burst of fall color. They do best in well-drained soil and full sun, and she advises, “Keep the soil consistently moist and feed bi-weekly with a high-potassium fertilizer.”

Best varieties: ‘Clara Curtis’, ‘Sheffield Pink’, and ‘Autumn Monarch’ are known for their durability and vibrant colors.

Planting Zone: 5-9

6. Snapdragons

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Snapdragons provide tall spikes of brightly-colored flowers that can withstand cold weather,” says McDaniel. Besides adding height to your planting scheme, Miller says they also make a good cut flower. However it's always advisable to use one of the best pairs of pruning shears to cut the stems, to ensure a clean and healthy cut.

Planting tips

McDaniels recommends planting snapdragon seedlings in October, as they prefer cooler temperatures and will bloom into late fall. They’ll do best in rich, well-draining soil in full sun and will appreciate an occasional feed with a general-purpose fertilizer.

Best varieties: ‘Rocket’ and ‘Liberty’ series are known for their tall spikes and vibrant colors.

Planting Zone: 7-10

7. Ornamental Kale

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You don’t necessarily have to plant flowers in your yard to enjoy a burst of color. Plenty of foliage will liven up a planting scheme with colorful leaves. McDaniel recommends planting ornamental kale, as its “colorful foliage intensifies as the weather gets cooler.”

Planting tips

McDaniel advises planting seedlings in October as kale prefers cooler temperatures. It will thrive in well-drained, fertile soil and full sun to light shade. She suggests watering your plants regularly and feeding them with a nitrogen-rich fertilizer to enhance the leaf color.

Best varieties: ‘Color Up’ series provides lovely pinks, whites, and greens.

USDA Zone: 2-11