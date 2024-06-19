Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Wednesday, June 19, #374

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on June 19 for puzzle #374 should be a bit easier than Tuesday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #373, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #374. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Positions in favor

: Positions in favor 🟩 Green : Go out with

: Go out with 🟦 Blue : Multitude

: Multitude 🟪 Purple: Things read in divination

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle will have you voting with the group or perhaps needing certain things read. If not, a large group of items are might lead one toward their next paramour.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #374?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Positions in favor: Aye, for, pro, yea

Aye, for, pro, yea 🟩 Go out with: Court, date, see, woo

Court, date, see, woo 🟦 Multitude: Drove, host, pack, sea

Drove, host, pack, sea 🟪 Things read in divination: Aura, palm, tarot, tea

I don't know if yesterday and today are an appeasement to how difficult I found Monday's puzzle but this puzzle was done before I had time to think about it.

The yellow category is fairly straightforward with four words that mean yes. But I actually saw the green category first. I tend to take a 'magic eye puzzle' approach to my first look at the words. So court and date jumped out to me. Maybe it's all the Bridgerton going around. Woo and see fell soon after.

I love getting purple early and the way the board shifted after getting the first two categories dropped tarot and palm right next to each other. I was thinking 'readings' and soon found aura and tea.

I don't know if I would have gotten the blue category had it not been the last four words. I see the connections between what they represent in today's puzzle but I never really looked at any of those words as possibilities for other categories. I also didn't connect them until the very end.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #373, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's puzzle had me struggling for Connections answers, the clues would not fit together. It's like that sometimes.

Right away, I was delivering packages and had the yellow almost immediately. From there I had three of the Green category pretty quickly. The issue that I struggled with was looking for another word with "Lip" in front and not stepping back to consider what else those three had in common.

Strangely, the word predicament never entered my thoughts as considered the Blue category. For a long while I was trying to force Angle into the mix but also never trust two long words going into the same category.

Technically, a corner could be measure in degrees since it's usually the conjoining of two lines forming a triangle point.

I got the blue category after fixing in on the purple category. Temperature degrees, education degrees. Angle made the most sense and I couldn't fit crime in the other line.

Sometimes the clues come easy and it's swimming breezy but today the loops this brain needed to make were of a higher-order.