NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, January 23 (#592)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 23 for puzzle #592 keeps the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #591, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #592. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Better, Blanket, Satchel, Pagan, Widen, Cooler, Whip, Smarter, Basket, Eclipse, Bomber, Utensils, Top, Fedora, Surpass, and Vixen.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Outdo

: Outdo 🟩 Green : Picnic accessories

: Picnic accessories 🟦 Blue : Parts of an Indiana Jones costume

: Parts of an Indiana Jones costume 🟪 Purple: Rhymes of U.S. president names

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Best the new Indiana Jones game, then go touch grass while ignoring the presidency.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #592?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Outdo: Better, eclipse, surpass, top

Better, eclipse, surpass, top 🟩 Picnic accessories: Basket, blanket, cooler, utensils

Basket, blanket, cooler, utensils 🟦 Parts of an Indiana Jones costume: Bomber, fedora, satchel, whip

Bomber, fedora, satchel, whip 🟪 Rhymes of U.S. President names: Pagan, smarter, vixen, widen

Whenever I see satchel, I immediately thought of Satchel Paige, the famous pitcher which makes me look for baseball related Connections. There are none today.

Instead, I kicked things off with picnic accessories; basket, blanket, cooler and utensils. I saw the yellow category: better, eclipse, surpass and top but didn't pick it instead looking for the blue and purple categories.

Returning to Satchel, seeing yellow and clearing out green opened up Fedora, bomber and whip as things Indiana Jones has. Though at one point I was looking for different types of hats. Also a no.

I got the purple category by default but probably would not have organically seen it. Anyway, it's Pagan (Reagan), Smarter (Carter), Vixen (Nixon) and Widen (Biden). Would like to see this category again perhaps with older presidents; a Harrison or find a rhyme for Van Buren.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Types of academic courses: Discussion, lab, lecture, seminar

Discussion, lab, lecture, seminar 🟩 Results of some digging: Ditch, hole, pit, trench

Ditch, hole, pit, trench 🟦 Ones wearing robes: Boxer, judge, monk, wizard

Boxer, judge, monk, wizard 🟪 ____ Up: Batter, bottoms, chin, lawyer

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #591, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today was a bit harder than yesterday but sometimes you don't help yourself. I locked into chin right away and coupled with boxer could not get "chin music" out of my brain. Which led to a few strikes.

I kicked things off with ditch and trench. Hole and pit made some from there.

Strike one here as I put together monk, wizard, judge and lawyer thinking they were job titles where people might be consider wise. So, I knocked out yellow for the easy win. Discussion, lab, lecture and seminar are all related to college courses.

Took a wild stab with chin music still on the mind with batter, bottoms, boxer and judge. Strike 2.

For some reason this mistake got batters up in my mind. Which clicked chin up and bottoms up. We finally got lawyer up for purple.

And wrapped things up in a robe with boxer, judge, monk and wizard. My fantasy enjoying self is embarrassed.