NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, March 10 (#638)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 10 for puzzle #638 are a bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #637, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #638. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Solid, Metal, Mickey, Mouse, Concrete, Physical, Stone, Tablet, Abracadabra, Microphone, Favor, Kindness, Brick, Service, Centerfold, and Scanner
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Cat breeds
- 🟩 Green: Famous smiles
- 🟦 Blue: Attractions iconically different from their original forms
- 🟪 Purple: Associated with 'The Dude' Lebowski
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hints: Crack a grin, take a spin around the world, and channel your inner Dude.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #638?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Cat breeds: Ragamuffin, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Turkish Angora
- 🟩 Famous smiles: Cheshire Cat, Comedy Mask, Joker, Mona Lisa
- 🟦 Attractions iconically different from their original forms: Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, Tower of Pisa, Venus de Milo
- 🟪 Associated with 'The Dude' Lebowski: Bathrobe, Bowling, Rug, White Russian
Today's puzzle had some of the wordiest connections I've seen yet.
At first, I tried connecting all the monuments, but there were more than four so I realized I'd have to rethink my strategy. That's when I remembered Sphynx was also a type of cat, which could go with Russian Blue and Ragamuffin. And while I wasn't familiar with the Turkish Angora breed, it seemed the most catlike of the remaining clues, which rounded out the yellow category.
The grinning Cheshire Cat popped into my head next, which made me take another look at Mona Lisa. The answer finally came to me, and I added Comedy Mask and Joker to nab the green category.
After that, I channeled my inner Dude to pick up purple with Bathrobe, Bowling, Rug, and White Russian.
That only left blue for today's rote fill with all those monuments and artworks I'd been eyeing from the beginning: Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, Tower of Pisa, and Venus de Milo.
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Computer input devices: Microphone, Mouse, Scanner, Tablet
- 🟩 Building materials: Brick, Concrete, Metal, Stone
- 🟦 Helpful deed: Favor, Kindness, Service, Solid
- 🟪 #1 songs from 1982: Abracadabra, Centerfold, Mickey, Physical
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #637, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
All the building material words had me side-eyeing Solid trying to figure out an alternate meeting. I must have had charity on my mind yesterday because I kicked things off with the blue category: Favor, Kindness, Service, and Solid.
After that came the yellow category with Microphone, Mouse, Scanner, and Tablet, which was simple enough being all parts of a computer.
With eight clues left, I started second-guessing my skepticism about the building material words. Surely it couldn't be that straightforward, right? Well, it was, and Brick, Concrete, Metal, and Stone rounded out the green category.
All that left was purple, which genuinely stumped me yesterday. Likely because, back in the year 1982, I wasn't even a twinkle in my daddy's eye, as they say. I was familiar with Mickey, Physical, and Centerfold (though I had to look it up before I realized what song it was). But Abracadabra, I'm sorry to say, I've never heard in my life.
