NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, September 20 (#467)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 20 for puzzle #467 are easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.9 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #466, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #467. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Presume

: Presume 🟩 Green : Somebody

: Somebody 🟦 Blue: Characters in "The Empire Strikes Back," familiarly

Characters in "The Empire Strikes Back," familiarly 🟪 Purple: Words after "kitty"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Recall some nicknames for Star Wars characters before doing some thinking. Add a cat after some words before finding somebody.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #467?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Presume: Figure, imagine, suspect, think

Figure, imagine, suspect, think 🟩 Somebody: Character, individual, party, person

Character, individual, party, person 🟦 Characters in "The Empire Strikes Back," familiarly: Boba, Chewy, Emperor, Solo

Boba, Chewy, Emperor, Solo 🟪 Words after "kitty": Cat, corner, hawk, litter

Why they specifically choose the second movie in the original Star Wars trilogy for this category is baffling to me. But anyway, I saw Boba and Chewy right away and then Solo. Emperor Palpatine is a stretch, to me, because at best he's referred to as my master by Darth Vader or as the Emperor, not just Emperor in The Empire Strikes Back.

From there I moved on to the yellow category. Where I snagged figure, imagine, suspect and think. This was a fine category but it really felt like they picked a word and flipped open the thesaurus.

I took an early strike putting together the green category when I tried to shove suspect in with character, individual and person. It didn't cross my mind that party was a part of this group until after I got that strike. Partly because in my mind (even with the phrase "party of one") party refers to a group, while the other words are more singular.

Early on, I had cat, hawk and litter, but I totally forgot about "kitty"corner. Mostly because I grew up with catty-corner. I looked it up after the puzzle and have read that kittycorner is more popular in Canada and certain northern regions of the US. I grew up allover the southwest and east coast, which seems to prefer catty-corner. Regionalisms are always interesting and I love learning new ones.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #465, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I had fun with today's puzzle, it's been a good week so far.

For today, I snagged the green category first with birthday, cocktail, dinner and surprise parties. Birthday and cocktail were the two that stuck out first.

I grew up on a mixture of Nickelodeon and PBS, so seeing Masterpiece and Nova I was immediately in mind of the public station. So for me, it was quick work wrapping up the blue category with Frontline and Nature.

I had an idea of what the purple category was now but it wasn't fitting with the leftover words. Thus, I snagged extra, hyper, over and super for prefixes.

Purple is places in France with Angers (a city southwest of Paris between Le Mans and Nantes. Champagne, of course, is the region known for the namesake grape-based alcohol.

Nice, pronounced more like Niece, is a lovely beach town on the Mediterranean close to the Italian border. I recommend it.

Reunion is the place that stuck out to me because I had never heard of it, hence my confusion earlier. Blame colonialism. Reunion is an island east of Madagascar off the coast of eastern Africa. It's been settled by French subjects since the 17th century, allegedly, the island was uninhabited prior to the arrival of the French. It is also technically part of the eurozone and maintained as a region of France.

Really feels like a learning week.