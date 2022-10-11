Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which flagship will win?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a showdown between two excellent Android flagship phones, although they achieve this flagship status through different means.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, the newer of our two contenders, goes all in on software smarts in typical Google fashion, while also making sure it provides staple features like a fast display refresh rate and three rear cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, offers even more hardware toys with a larger display, a second telephoto camera and a stylus. But as a result the Samsung phone costs a lot, even for a flagship device.

We've not fully reviewed the Pixel 7 Pro just yet, but based on what we've seen so far, and our extensive time testing the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we've compared the two phones to try and figure out which excels where, and what type of users is best suited to each model.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: specs

Google Pixel 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Starting price $899 $1,199 Display 6.7-inch OLED (3129 x 1440) 6.8-inch AMOLED (3088 x 1440) Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Chipset Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W 40W Rear cameras 50MP (f/1.85) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (f/3.5) with 5x optical zoom 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto Front camera 10.8MP (f/2.2) 40MP (f/2.2) Software Android 13 Android 12 with One UI 4 Size 6.4 x 3 x 0.3 inches 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches Weight 7.5 ounces 8 ounces Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, Green

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: price and availability

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has been announced, but it isn't quite on sale yet. Once it does launch on October 13, it'll go for $899/£849/AU$1,299.

You can pick up the Galaxy S22 Ultra right now, since it first went on sale in early 2022, but costs a lot more. You'll be spending at least $1.199/£1,149/AU$1,849 for the Samsung phone, making the Pixel look like a real bargain in comparison.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: design

You won't have trouble telling the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra apart. The Pixel 7 Pro uses the same unique design as the Pixel 6 Pro, with its curved display, horizontal Camera Bar design, and metal and glass construction. It's got a trio of color options to pick from in the form of Obsidian, Snow and Hazel.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a Galaxy Note-style design, also using a curved display but with angled corners, and also individually embedded rear cameras that help set it apart from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. It comes in your choice of Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy or Green.

(Image credit: Future)

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: display

There's little difference between the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra's displays. Both are QHD, and both have adaptive LTPO 120Hz displays for efficient but smooth performance. But there's a very slight difference in size, as the Pixel 7 Pro measures 6.7 inches, while the S22 Ultra stands at 6.8 inches.

We've not tested the Pixel 7 Pro's display yet in our labs, but Google promises a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Even if it does reach that value, it would still fall beneath the Galaxy S22 Ultra's mighty 1,750-nit rating.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: cameras

At least on the hardware front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras dominate the Pixel 7 Pro's. The Pixel still has some impressive specs, offering 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5x optical telephoto camera suite on the back and a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front. But the Galaxy S22's 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x optical zoom, 10MP 10x optical zoom and 40MP selfie cameras promise much more flexibility.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But there's still a chance the Pixel 7 Pro could come out on top with overall photo quality. Google's photo processing software is some of the best in the business, so even if it can't match the resolution or zoom range of the Galaxy, we may still end up preferring the shots it produces.

(Image credit: Future)

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: performance

Google's new Tensor G2 chipset, along with 12GB RAM, sits at the heart of the Pixel 7 Pro. We don't officially know how powerful it is yet, but leaked benchmarks point to a big performance boost over the original Tensor.

It may not be enough to beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon though, even if by default it comes with 8GB RAM, with 12GB RAM as an optional upgrade. This chip is one of the best when it comes to Android chips, aside from the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that launched after the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived.

You get 128GB storage by default on the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but if you're after more, then phones both will also offer you 256GB or 512GB capacity models. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also has a 1TB option if you need as much space as possible for your stuff.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: battery and charging

Both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra use 5,000 mAh batteries, but differ when it comes to charging tech. You can get up to 40W charging on the Samsung, while the Pixel maxes out at 30W. Neither comes with a charger in the box though, so you won't get those speeds unless you buy one of Samsung/Google's chargers or already own a power brick with the correct voltage and amperage.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S22 Ultra managed a disappointing 8 hours and 50 minutes on our custom battery test with 120Hz enabled. We don't know what the Pixel 7 Pro's score is yet, but we sure hope it's better than the Pixel 6 Pro's awful 7 hours and 43 minutes result.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: software and special features

The Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are both Android phones, but go about it in different ways. Google launched Android 13 at the same time as the Pixel 7 series, and it's in its least-modified state on the Pixel 7 Pro. Meanwhile, the One UI 4 skin of Android 12 that Samsung uses is altered in all sorts of ways that give the Galaxy S22 Ultra a very different user experience, although one built on the same foundations.

Google is offering three years of Android upgrades for the Pixel 7 Pro, meaning you'll get up to Android 16 (or whatever it ends up being called) with no problem. Samsung offers a slightly better four years of full updates for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but because it launched with Android 12, it too should end with Android 16.

Part of the Pixel 7 Pro's appeal is its inclusion of all sorts of neat software additions that other Android phones don't offer. That includes camera-related abilities like Photo Unblur or Guided Frame (explained in our Google Pixel 7 camera guide) or more general things like the upcoming Clear Calling feature, or returning favorites like Live Translate.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's main bonus selling point for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the included S Pen stylus, which now comes built-in like the old Galaxy Note models. This lets you more easily draw and take notes on the phone, or remote control some features like the camera.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: outlook

While the jury will remain out on this match-up until we've finished reviewing the new Pixel, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra represent two opposing ends of the Android flagship phone market, and bring with them their associated pros and cons.

The Pixel 7 Pro offers better value for money from the jump, plus with all its exclusive software features and immaculate Android 13 interface, it'll likely be useful and simple to use for the majority of new customers.

While the price jump up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra is hard to ignore, you do get some worthwhile hardware for the extra money in the form of much more impressive camera specs, a slightly larger display, faster charging and a stylus.

Check back here soon when we have our Pixel 7 Pro review completed and can draw some more definitive comparisons between it and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. For now though, we'll say that while the Samsung may be the more rounded phone overall, it'll still be an awful lot easier to justify buying a Pixel for yourself.