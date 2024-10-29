This underrated psychological thriller is leaving Tubi soon — don’t miss it

Most of us know Michael Cera as the dorky friend or romantic interest brimming with awkwardness. But despite being a bit of an oddball, it's easy to root for him and the characters he portrays, especially in movies like "Juno" or "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."

But there's one flick you may have passed over in which Cera settles into a surprisingly eerie role that will challenge your every expectation of the actor. "Magic Magic" is a lesser-known psychological thriller from 2013 that reveals a much different side to Cera. And if we're being honest, it's far more interesting than the one that we're typically shown.

"Magic Magic" is currently streaming free on Tubi, but it's set to leave imminently. This is your last chance to watch it for free on the platform, and given that the movie went mostly ignored when it first debuted in 2013, it's a relatively unknown flick. But if you're interested in seeing Cera's catalogue of roles widened a bit beyond the typical, now is the time to check it out.

What is 'Magic Magic' about?

Magic Magic Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Michael Cera Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"Magic Magic" follows a woman named Alicia (Juno Temple) who’s slowly unraveling on a vacation in the Chilean countryside.

Cera plays a character named Brink who is unpredictable with a real mean streak. Cera isn't the lovable weirdo you’re used to. Instead, Brink is manipulative, obnoxious, and downright creepy. Brink is responsible for much of the oppressive, weird atmosphere in the film, despite the fact that it isn't a horror movie. You’re never quite sure what he’s thinking. It's hard to figure out his next move, which makes every scene with him feel tense and uncomfortable.

But what makes Cera's performance so memorable in "Magic Magic" is the fact that he doesn’t turn Brink into a villain like you'd expect. He's more of a nuisance, as pushing boundaries, making unsettling comments, and messing with people seem to be his favorite activities. Brink is unpredictable in a way that feels genuinely unnerving. That might be because it’s so far from the Cera we’re used to. It's immediately obvious that his talents are underutilized in much of his filmography – who knew he could be such a jerk in such a good way?

Why you should stream 'Magic Magic'

"Magic Magic" goes a long way in proving that Cera has a talent for tapping into something darker, and it might be one of his best movies to date because of that. Sure, the comedy roles we usually see him in are fun, but they don't require much depth. In "Magic Magic," though, his disturbing presence makes the movie. And when it's over, you'll be wondering what else he might be able to do if he could break out of the typecast situation it seems Hollywood's been satisfied to place him in.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This underrated thriller is proof that Cera is a lot more versatile than you might have thought. Hopefully it won't be one of the last times we see Cera dive into a character that lets him play the dark and twisted type, because sometimes the nicest guys make the best villains.

Watch "Magic Magic" free on Tubi