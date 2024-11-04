7 best political thrillers to stream right now

It's hard to imagine tuning into a political thriller in this intense political climate. Yet these films — whether based on a true event or purely fictional — can provide a fascinating angle into the real-life dramatics playing out before our eyes. Other times, they are a helpful escape that takes us away, even if just for a brief moment.

We've listed some of the best political thrillers you can watch on streaming. You'll see a classic inspired by award-winning journalism and others that will make you question the unknown underworkings of our society. Whether you want a more modern film or something from a bygone era, there's something for everyone. So, cast your vote, and then put on a flick that might just remind you of why you're voting in the first place.

'All the President's Men'

This is a classic film you don't want to miss. Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford star as the now-famous Washington Post journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, respectively. It's the lead-up to the election, and Woodward starts to investigate what appears to be a simple break-in at the Democratic Party National headquarters. Of course, it's far more complicated than that, and their reporting turns up something far more serious with implications that connect all the way to the White House.

"All the President's Men" is one of the most memorable movies depicting the real-life political events that eventually led to President Richard Nixon's resignation. The movie was nominated for numerous Oscars and won four, one of which went to Jason Robard for his role as Ben Bradlee, the executive editor of the Post at the time.

'JFK'

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy is something many people will never forget, whether or not we were around to see the event play out before us on the news. The 1991 political thriller "JFK" is adapted from the books "On the Trail of the Assassins" by Jim Garrison and "Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy" by Jim Marrs. The movie begins on the day of Kennedy's assassination. An investigation has determined that Lee Harvey Oswald (Gary Oldman) acted alone in the assassination. Yet, New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) believes there is more to the case.

Despite being rebuked, Garrison can't let it go. He starts talking to witnesses who were on the scene, as well as others who overheard conversations before the event. Soon, he's convinced that a conspiracy was planned that involved many political officials. This is one of those unforgettable films that is a must-watch if you love political thrillers.

'The Ides of March'

Directed and co-written by and co-starring George Clooney, "The Ides of March" depicts the dirty side of politics. Ryan Gosling plays the role of Stephen Meyers, the junior campaign manager for Pennsylvania Governor Mike Morris (George Clooney), who is competing in the Democratic presidential primary. When Meyers is approached by the opponent's campaign manager, Tom Duffy (Paul Giamatti), he's surprised to receive a job offer.

The wheelings and dealings don't stop there. Meyers also becomes involved in a romantic relationship with a staffer, Molly Stearns (Evan Rachel Wood). When he accidentally picks up her phone one night when she's asleep, he realizes she has slept with Morris and is hiding a secret from the campaign. Meyers tries to do right by the situation, hoping to protect his boss, but only gets in deeper. This is another award-winning film that tells you there's so much going on behind the scenes than we realize in political campaigns.

'The Conversation'

When you start watching Francis Ford Coppola's classic film, you won't see the political ramifications at the start. Gene Hackman stars as Harry Caul, a private investigator hired by the aide (Harrison Ford) of a client he won't get to meet ... yet. He follows and records the conversation of a young couple, Mark (Frederic Forrest) and Ann (Cindy Williams). Listening to them, he hears a cryptic conversation that reminds him of a case gone wrong, and he can't let go of what he's heard.

Hackman's Caul gets into a complicated scenario, trying to figure out how to save the couple and prevent what he believes is a possible murder. Except nothing is as it seems. "The Conversation" received several Oscar nominations and awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. It's a phenomenal film, so see what you may have missed in the conversation.

'Enemy of the State'

In this political thriller, Will Smith stars as D.C. labor attorney Robert Clayton Dean, who is investigating restaurant owner and mob boss Paulie Pintero (Tom Sizemore). Meanwhile, political drama boils over when Congressman Phil Hammersley is killed after he refuses to pass a bill that would expand the surveillance powers of American intelligence agencies. Things get complicated when it's leaked that someone filmed Hammersley's death.

When Dean runs into his friend Daniel Zavitz (who filmed the murder and is being pursued), Zavitz secretly plants the recording device on him. Now, people are after Dean, and he can't figure out why. As his life falls apart, he's determined to set everything back to normal. That's when he meets "Brill" (Gene Hackman), who tries to help him figure out what the government wants. With all the twists and turns, "Enemy of the State" will keep you on the edge of your seat.

When looking to watch "The Manchurian Candidate," be sure to check out the original version from 1962. Based on the novel by Richard Condon, this Cold War-era thriller stars Frank Sinatra as Major Bennett Marco, whose unit is captured by the enemy during the Korean War. He and the other men are brainwashed into believing they've been saved by Sergeant Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey), earning Shaw a Medal of Honor.

Upon returning home, Marco begins to have nightmares and discovers the other soldiers from his platoon are suffering the same. Dedicated to finding out why, he uncovers a mystery involving his former sergeant. Despite this movie being over 60 years old, it still resonates today.

'The Pelican Brief'

Starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington, "The Pelican Brief" focuses on what happens when graduate student Darby Shaw (Julia Roberts) develops a theory as to why two Supreme Court justices were murdered. She shares her thoughts with her professor and romantic interest, Thomas Callahan (Sam Shepard). He's so fascinated by it that he shares the theory with a friend in the FBI. When the wrong people find out, Shaw and Callahan's lives are at risk.

When Callahan dies in a car explosion, Shaw connects with investigative reporter Gray Grantham (Denzel Washington). It's a fight to stay alive, and no one wants Shaw's theory out in the public, especially as it implicates the President. This film may not be one of John Grisham's most famous novels-turned-movies, but it's still a memorable political thriller that you'll enjoy watching.

