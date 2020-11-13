Black Friday deal: Casper dog bed gets a 10% price cut in Casper's Black Friday sale

There's currently a 10% discount on the Casper dog bed with this fantastic Black Friday mattress deal from the popular American mattress maker. Right now, the price starts from $113 for a small, down from $125; with the medium and large sizes getting up to a $22 discount (they're reduced to $135 and $203 respectively) - that's great value for the best dog bed you can buy.

The Casper dog bed is rated an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from almost 2,000 user reviews on the Casper website. It isn't surprising that it's popular though: Casper produces some of the best mattresses out there, and the company's durable dog bed has been engineered by the same team that designed its award-winning range of mattresses for humans.

This memory foam dog bed has been designed to provide the perfect sleep environment based on dog behaviors. It’s available in small, medium and large sizes and three color options. Casper also offers a limited one-year warranty, free shipping and free returns. If you're looking for a pet bed, we think this Casper Black Friday mattress deal is one of the best around.

Choose the small size if your dog weighs up to 30lbs (now $113, down from $125). For dogs up to 60lbs, choose the medium ($135, was $159); and for dogs up to 90lbs, choose the large (now $203, down from $225).

The Casper dog bed comes with a number of clever features. Casper claims the nylon cover is practically impenetrable, and says it's easy to remove and machine wash. Plus, handy sewn-in pockets hide the metal zippers so they won’t scratch your floors.

More importantly, the pressure-relieving memory foam is great for your dog’s joints and the microfiber cover has been designed so that it mimics the sensation of pawing at loose dirt. The Casper dog bed doesn't tend to get many discounts, so when there is one, it's worth a look.

