Valentine's Day flowers — best deals to shop right now

The rush to buy Valentine's Day flowers will be here before you know it. Fortunately, there are plenty of Valentine's Day flower deals you can get ahead of February 14. From Just Flowers to Teleflora, flower retailers are ready to take your early Valentine's Day orders.

So we're gathering the best Valentine's Day flower deals you can get right now. Plus, we're also rounding up deals on chocolates, treats, and all things Cupid-related to help you make Valentine's Day 2022 the best possible. There's just one thing to remember: the flower industry is not immune to shipping delays and the last thing you want is for your Valentine's Day flowers to arrive late. So we recommend making any purchases now to avoid potential delays.

Valentine's Day flowers — today's best deals

Flowers & Gifts: deals from $34 @ Flowers Fast

Flowers Fast is one of FTD's top members serving the entire country. They offer same-day delivery of flowers, gift baskets, chocolates and more. Prices start at $34 for the Blushing Beauty Rosalea Plant (pictured).

Flower deals: from $40 @ Just Flowers

From roses to Godiva gift baskets, Just Flowers has a wide array of flower arrangements for Valentine's Day. Not sure what you want to buy? You can also leave the flower arrangement up to a designer and they'll put together an arrangement just for you. Order today and you'll get a $10 discount for a future order.

Flower deals: from $37@ Teleflora

Teleflora has Valentine's Day flower deals for every budget. Bouquets start as low as $37 and all of them are arranged by local florists. Even better, many of them are currently on sale.

Flowers and chocolates: deals from $31 @ ProFlowers

Valentine's Day flowers don't get prettier than this. ProFlowers has a wide assortment of gifts and flowers with deals from $35. The flower vendor offers scented candles, macaron boxes, chocolate-covered Oreo cookies, and more. Pictured is the classic dozen red roses with chocolates for $55.