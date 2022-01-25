Trending

Valentine's Day flowers — best deals to shop right now

Get your Valentine's Day flowers ahead of the rush

The rush to buy Valentine's Day flowers will be here before you know it. Fortunately, there are plenty of Valentine's Day flower deals you can get ahead of February 14. From Just Flowers to Teleflora, flower retailers are ready to take your early Valentine's Day orders.

So we're gathering the best Valentine's Day flower deals you can get right now. Plus, we're also rounding up deals on chocolates, treats, and all things Cupid-related to help you make Valentine's Day 2022 the best possible. There's just one thing to remember: the flower industry is not immune to shipping delays and the last thing you want is for your Valentine's Day flowers to arrive late. So we recommend making any purchases now to avoid potential delays. 

Valentine's Day flowers — today's best deals

Flowers & Gifts: deals from $34 @ Flowers Fast
Flowers Fast is one of FTD's top members serving the entire country. They offer same-day delivery of flowers, gift baskets, chocolates and more. Prices start at $34 for the Blushing Beauty Rosalea Plant (pictured). 

Flower deals: from $40 @ Just Flowers
From roses to Godiva gift baskets, Just Flowers has a wide array of flower arrangements for Valentine's Day. Not sure what you want to buy? You can also leave the flower arrangement up to a designer and they'll put together an arrangement just for you. Order today and you'll get a $10 discount for a future order. 

Flower deals: from $37@ Teleflora
Teleflora has Valentine's Day flower deals for every budget. Bouquets start as low as $37 and all of them are arranged by local florists. Even better, many of them are currently on sale. 

Flowers and baskets: up to 30% @ 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers is taking up to 30% off select Valentine's Day flowers and gifts. Items on sale range from bouquets to a personalized love letter keepsake for $23.

Flowers and chocolates: deals from $31 @ ProFlowers
Valentine's Day flowers don't get prettier than this. ProFlowers has a wide assortment of gifts and flowers with deals from $35. The flower vendor offers scented candles, macaron boxes, chocolate-covered Oreo cookies, and more. Pictured is the classic dozen red roses with chocolates for $55.

Buy more, save more: up to 20% off @ Harry & David
From chocolate-covered strawberries to Valentine's Day truffles, Harry & David has a wide range of Valentine's Day gifts. They even have charcuterie trays and ice cream gift boxes. Buy one item and use coupon "HDSAVE" to save 10%; buy two items and use coupon "HDSAVE" to save 15%; or buy  three items and use coupon "HDSAVE" to save 20%. 

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
