The perfect travel mouse from Logitech just crashed to $19 — lowest ever price right now

Logitech has long been my go-to brand for computing accessories and I've used its products for years now whenever I need to work on the go. Which is why I always keep an eye out for any good deals worth snapping up.

Right now, the Logitech POP Mouse is 50% off at Amazon, bringing this wireless mouse down to $19 and making it a perfect addition to your travel tech bag.

Logitech POP Mouse: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Logitech POP Mouse is a colorful and compact wireless Bluetooth mouse with a 24-month battery life and the ability to pair with up to three devices. A central button beneath the click wheel serves as an dedicated emoji button. Quiet buttons mean it won't annoy co-workers, and the ambidextrous design lets you use it with either hand. The mouse weighs 2.89 ounces so it won't weigh down your bag.

This deal could easily be my first tech purchase of 2025, because a robust and comfortable travel mouse didn't make it into my stocking over Christmas. I already use the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 Bluetooth keyboard for typing away from the office, but until now I haven't accessorized with a good mouse. This is important because no matter how good laptop trackpads get, I'll always prefer to use a mouse.

If you're like me, you've probably already seen that our guide to the best mice features Logitech products in the top two spots with the Logitech MX Master 3X and the Logitech M325. The reason I'm not opting for either of those is that, at just $19 right now, the POP Mouse represents great value for what I need. That is, a mouse I can throw in my tech bag and only take out for perhaps a couple of hours a week when I need to do some work during a commute or inside a coffee shop. With that level of limited use, $19 won't leave me feeling like I should be using this thing every day.

What's more, the POP Mouse comes in a variety of lively colors (note: not all the colors have the same discount applied) and boasts a 25-month long battery life with a AA battery. It also features one of Logitech's best features: the ability to quickly swap between devices.

Like other products from the company, you can pair this mouse with up to three devices and hit the button on the underside to connect quickly. It also works with all the major operating systems, both desktop and mobile, making it a perfect travel tool.

Finally, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for this peripheral, so I'm not going to be worrying it's suddenly going to go on sale even cheaper as soon as it's added to my cart.