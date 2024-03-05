Facebook and Instagram down for thousands of people — live updates

Are Facebook and Instagram down? If you’re wondering whether both these Meta-owned social media platforms are facing service issues, we’re here with the latest outage update. According to Down Detector, the services went down for many users on Tuesday, March 5 around 10 a.m. ET, and are still facing issues about two hours later.

If you look at each chart on Down Dectector’s site, you’ll see sharp spikes, indicating an influx of user-reported outages. As of about 10:30 a.m. ET, Down Detector says the number of outage reports for Facebook execeed 500,000. At the same time, the number of outage reports for Instagram maxed out past 75,000. That said, both services seem to be recovering, and a Meta representative said the company is working on it now.

This is far from the first time both Facebook and Instagram suffered from simultaneous outages. As you might expect, this kind of outage also impacts Facebook Messenger and Threads, subsidiaries of both social media platforms. Sometimes, the outages last several hours, and sometimes they're resolved much more quickly.

Either way, we'll be tracking all the relevant updates to Facebook and Instagram being down live below.