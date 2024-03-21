Our favorite vlogging ring light just had its price slashed in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

If you're a budding vlogger, content creator or you just want to brighten up your video calls, you should seriously consider investing in one of the best ring lights. And guess what? There's no better time to do so, as our favorite ring light is currently on sale in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

The Neewer RP18B Pro ring light kit is currently $118 at Amazon for U.S. customers. If you're in the U.K., you can also pick up a great deal, as the same RP18B Pro kit is £112 at Amazon. We think this is the best ring light you can currently buy for content creation and vlogging, even at full price, so this deal is not one you should let slip past.

(U.S.) Neewer RP18B Professional ring light kit: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FProfessional-2900K-7000K-Shutter-Control-Lighting%2Fdp%2FB0CHRP6RBF%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $118 @ Amazon

Right now, you can get $21 off the Neewer RP18B Professional ring light at Amazon. This is our favorite ring light, as it offers great power, a wide temperature range, smartphone control and comes with both a case and a sturdy light stand. If you're a vlogger or content creator, this powerful light will make your videos look professional.

(U.K.) Neewer RP18B Professional ring light kit: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FProfessional-2900K-7000K-Shutter-Control-Lighting%2Fdp%2FB0CJ4LQDQX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was £177 now £112 @ Amazon UK

Right now, you can get a huge £65 off the Neewer RP18B Professional ring light at Amazon. This is our favorite ring light, as it offers great power, a wide temperature range, smartphone control and comes with both a case and a sturdy light stand. If you're a vlogger or content creator, this powerful light will make your videos look professional. To get this deal, you'll need to apply the £65 voucher on the white model (the black model is also discounted but only by £24).

Ring lights are one of the most common lighting choices by vloggers and content creators, especially for beauty or make up content. By positioning them near your face, ring lights case an even light on your face, for a very flattering aesthetic. They also result in the trademark halo reflection in your eye.

I recently tested out the Neewer RP18B Pro and awarded it the top spot in our best ring lights guide, for a few reasons. Straight out of the box, I was impressed with the build quality of the ring light itself, but more important the quality of the lighting stand it comes with. Lighting stands can often be built very cheaply, resulting in them being flimsy and unstable — not something you want with a +$100 light fixed on top. The RP18B Pro comes with a super sturdy stand which features a metal locking cuff. A stand of that quality alone will set you back a fair chunk of money usually.

This light kit also comes with a carrying case with dedicated light and stand pockets, as well as a bluetooth camera remote, a phone holder and a camera mounting adapter if you're shooting content using one of the best mirrorless cameras. That's a decent range of gear.

The RP18B Pro's main rival is the Wescott 18-inch ring light, but we think the Neewer wins out. The RP18B Pro has a wider temperature range of 2900K-7000K meaning you can cast warmer or colder light if you need to. It also has smartphone connectivity via the Neewer app which works really well. Perhaps most importantly, the RP18B Pro costs a lot less than the Wescott model, even before this deal.

While the Neewer RP18B Pro doesn't come with batteries (the Wescott does), it can still be powered by either AC or DC, and Neewer offers a separate battery mounting plate and batteries. Realistically, though, ring lights are usually used in home studio set ups, where mains power sockets will be nearby.

The RP18B Pro is a really great ring light that genuinely lives up to the "Professional" moniker in its name. If you're a vlogger, content creator, or just want to brighten up your video calls, you won't want to miss this deal.