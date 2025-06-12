I spent two days shooting street with the new Fujifilm X-E5 — here’s what I think of it so far

Taking pictures has been one of my favorite hobbies since I was young. Getting out and about with a camera to capture what I see is my idea of a great day. So when Fujifilm invited me to test out the newly announced X-E5 camera in Valencia, Spain (famed for its architecture) how could I say no?

The X-E5 is the new and improved iteration of the Fujifilm X-E4 which was discontinued over two years ago. It was a fan favorite but had its drawbacks including lack of image stabilization and weather sealing, and the ageing X-Processor 4, which lacked advanced AF algorithms.

But with the X-E5 Fujifilm has listened to the community and given fans everything they’ve been asking for… apart from weather proofing, but I’ll let it slide. Oh, and there’s the little matter of price (it’s hella steep), but more on that later.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Ashley Thieme)

Admittedly, I am new to Fujifilm cameras. While I know they're some of the best mirrorless cameras, and I have always admired the film reproduction and ease of use Fujifilms offer, my trusty Sony a6100 never lets me down… but I think the X-E5 might just take its place.

A quick run down

What is it? The Fujifilm X-E5 is the resurrection of the X-E series and successor to the Fujifilm X-E4. It’s a 40.2 MP sensor film simulation camera with an interchangeable lens.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is the resurrection of the X-E series and successor to the Fujifilm X-E4. It’s a 40.2 MP sensor film simulation camera with an interchangeable lens. Who is it for? Literally anyone. It is incredibly easy to use but produces incredibly satisfying results that’ll please seasoned photographers.

Literally anyone. It is incredibly easy to use but produces incredibly satisfying results that’ll please seasoned photographers. How much does it cost and when is it available? The X-E5 will be available from early August 2025 in silver and black retailing for $1,699 / £1,299 for the body only and $1,899 / £1,549 for the kit with the new XF23mmF2.8 R WR lens.

Effortless street photography

I am pretty new to street photography. Being from a town surrounded by beaches and lakes, landscape photography has always been my go-to. But the Fujifilm X-E5 camera made the whole experience so easy.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) (Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

The combination of five-axis image stabilization and the latest AF algorithms from Fuji’s X-Processor 5 meant that I was almost guaranteed a perfect shot regardless of the scenario or lighting conditions.

Image 1 of 2 Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

Whether it was getting quick snaps of tourists meandering the tall city walls or of the cascading architecture, the X-E5 made it easy to capture stills without worrying about shake or out of focus images. The X-E5 features subject detection for humans and lots of other subjects, so it was super easy to nail focus.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prioritizing the experience

Fujifilm is known for its cameras being super user friendly and tactile. But the X-E5 takes it to a whole new level. Fuji has loaded the X-E5 with new features to improve the experience of using the camera and bring focus to the enjoyment of photography.

(Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

My favourite new feature is the Surround View function, which allowed me to alter the aspect ratio of the image and have a semi-transparent framing on the peripheries of the EVF so I could see what was happening outside of the frame — simulating one of the key benefits of an optical viewfinder. This meant I was able to position my shot according to what was happening around my frame — like when I took this still of a motorcyclist, I was able to time the shot perfectly as I could see them coming into frame.

Film simulation settings

It’s a Fuji, so we can’t ignore the film simulations, and the X-E5 now houses a handy dial above the LCD screen for quick effect selection, similar to the dial on the Fujifilm X-T50 . There are plenty of settings to choose from and even an option to save three preset recipes that best suit your style, or even the vibe of the place you are shooting.

Image 1 of 2 Velvia (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Classic Chrome (Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

By simply turning the dial I was able to cycle through the presets to get the best one really quickly, but I could also use the LCD touch screen to select the effects. My favorites for the bright sunlight of Valencia were Velvia and Classic Chrome, but I spent a lot of time in Acros, which complemented the bright sunlight and strong contrast.

Image 1 of 2 Classic Chrome (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Velvia (Image credit: Future)

The easy-to-use nature of the camera and the film simulation options makes the X-E5 perfect for anyone interested in the retro style of film photography — Let’s be honest, film photography is a commitment in both time and money, so Fujifilm’s profiles are always a good place to start.

It’s an X100VI with an interchangeable lens

The Fujifilm X-100VI was loved by Instagram users everywhere, but its lack of interchangeable lenses might not be for everyone — it can provide quite limiting if you want to expand your creative options.

Image 1 of 5 Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

That’s where the X-E5 comes in. It has the 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and X-processor 5 image processor, just like the X-100VI, plus an extra stop of IBIS, taking it to 7 stops. It handles very similarly, and is ideal for people who love the Fuji street camera style and handling, but want to switch lenses.

(Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

And on the topic of lenses, for the launch of this new camera, Fujifilm is also releasing a new pancake kit lens: the XF 23mm F2.8 R WR, which replaces the 27mm pancake kit lens available with the X-E4. Super compact, but beautifully sharp, the 23mm is nice and wide for scenic shots, but has a minimum focal distance of 20mm making it perfect for detailed shots as well.

Image 1 of 2 Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme) Acros (Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

The lens will be available for purchase as part of the camera kit in early August, but won’t be available for purchase on its own until November.

General thoughts

The Fujifilm X-E5 is the camera perfect for street photographers who want the look of film but the freedom of digital — especially those who value handling and purity of shooting experience. It’s also great for newcomers to photography, who are aiming for a retro film look but don’t want to fork out a ton of cash on rolls of film before getting the technique and framing down.

Classic Chrome (Image credit: Ashley Thieme)

That being said, it is quite the investment. $1,899 (with the lens, but if you’re a newbie you’ll need it) is a big ask. Considering the previous models of the X-E series have been somewhat affordable, it does feel like a bit of a jump. But unfortunately, like with most things, the pricing has been affected by the U.S. tariffs.

If you want to conserve cash you can spring for the X-T50 instead which, internally, is effectively the same camera.

Personally, I love the X-E5. It is one of the easiest I have used and with all of the film simulation options I was able to get creative in any setting. It is of course a very different style of camera to my usual Sony a6100, but I do think it will have me switching over to Fuji for all of my travel photography in the future.

We'll be covering the Fujifilm X-E5 in a full review soon.