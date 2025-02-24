I listened to 5 next-level speakers and headphones — sound tech is evolving fast in 2025

Thousands of HiFi enthusiasts endured a dreary, wet day in the southwest of England to see the latest innovations from some of the most renowned audio manufacturers (and so did I). The Bristol HiFi show is the biggest audio event in the country, with hundreds of exhibitors from HiFi stands to headphones and everything in between.

There was plenty to be excited about at the show, but five things stood out to me. A pocket projector that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. A pair of colorful dorm room speakers. The Bristol HiFi show was chock-full of incredible audio stuff: here are my top 5 things.

1. The greenest speakers you ever did see

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Kanto make great stuff. From its high-end TUK speakers to the mini-studio monitor ORA, I’ve come to appreciate the shared design language, the focus on solid price points and excellent sound quality. The new UKI speakers bring that signature Kanto design to a smaller form factor — aimed at everyday desktop use.

I think they look adorable! Even the Kanto rep laughed as he reminded us that they look like “those little Among Us guys." There’s the new green color as well, which was shown off at the show.

Sound-wise, things were pretty exciting. Despite being developed for near-field listening on a desktop, they managed to fill the demo room and stacked up well against their larger stable mates. That was even after the rep pulled the subwoofer cable out of the back.

Kanto tells me they’re looking to launch around back-to-school, so we can expect them around August-September time. The firm is looking to launch at a $199 price point, but I am told that might need to rise slightly should there be tariffs that affect the production process or export.

Whatever happens, I can’t wait to see the little green speakers land on my testing table. I’ll be stacking them up against the best computer speakers, and I think they’ll hold up quite well.

2. Optoma Photon Go

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

OK, it’s not strictly an audio device, but it’s still pretty cool. The Photon Go is part of Optoma’s new consumer sub-brand, Photon, which will bring its projector expertise to more manageable price points. The Photon Go is the baby of the family, but that doesn’t mean this little short-throw projector doesn’t pack a punch.

The Go weighs just 1.7KG, and it’s small enough to be packed into a backpack or suitcase when you go away on vacation. There’s even a battery on board so that you can use it without being plugged into the wall.

You can’t use it on battery for long, mind you — at 80% brightness and volume, the Go will last for an hour and a half. Considering how much power it takes to drive a small laser projector, that’s pretty good. And if you play with the settings, enough to last a movie.

It is 1080p rather than 4K, but even at the 100-inch screen size I was shown the picture was crisp. More impressive was that despite the massive screen, the projector was only 25cm away from the wall.

The portable projector will launch in April, and it’s going to cost $999. That’s not a small amount of money, but considering the all-in-one package that you can take almost anywhere, it doesn’t feel too bad at all.

3. Pro-Ject Colorful systems

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The world of HiFi can often be drab, and to the outsider, stuffy and boring. There’s a reason I chose Blue and Gold speakers for my setup — everything else is gray and black. No fun at all. So Pro-Ject’s new colorful line of vinyl-centered audio systems look to bring some more personality to the category.

There are two versions coming. The first is the Colorful Audio System 2, which retails (in the UK) for £1,799. The second is the Colorful Audio System E which retails for £1,099. Both will be coming to the US, although I’m yet to get pricing on those models as yet. They’ll be launched for purchase in March.

The idea of the CAS (I’m going to abbreviate things because I am lazy) is to provide, effectively, a full Hifi separates system that matches perfectly. They consist of an amplifier, a pair of passive speakers, and a Pro-Ject turntable.

The more expensive model features higher-end components, but even those who go for the cheaper CAS E system get a great launching point into the land of HiFi.

Evidently aimed at a younger, more design-conscious audience, its the color options that really stand out. Both systems are available in Black, Fir Green, Golden Yellow, Steel Blue, White, and Walnut and real wood veneer.

If you opt for the more expensive CAS 2, you can also choose a Wine Red color. The systems are built of tried and true components, and packing them together at a great price feels like Pro-Ject has scored a blinder.

4. Custom earbuds!?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I've not been very engaged with the world of custom in-ear monitors, but it looks like I’ve been missing out big time on some very cool devices. I sat down for a chat with Jedrek from Craft Ears to learn more, and I came away from the interaction with a mighty need for some wired earbuds tailored to my ears.

Maybe it's because he’s a fellow metalhead, but we immediately hit it off — and trying out his company’s earbuds showed me some of the best-wired earbuds I’ve tried out. Comfortable and light, with sound to rival the best over-ears I’ve ever tried.

Admittedly, the Omnium earbuds that I tried out were around $3,000, but this kind of hand-made product doesn’t come cheap.

The custom bit is what pulled me in though. You can get earbuds made to fit your ear shape, which are perfect for in-ear monitors for on-stage use. In fact, Craft Ears has a long list of artists that use its buds from its native Poland and beyond.

The Craft Ears custom earbuds aren’t for everyone — but I couldn’t but be wowed by their handmade shells and passion for the scene. Craft Ears earbuds come in at a variety of price points, and you can learn more about its custom earbuds on the Craft Ears website.

5. Everything at Fiio’s booth

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I believe that Fiio might be one of the most interesting audio brands out there at the moment. There’s an attention to price and sound quality that sets it apart from the rest of the space, and the devices it showed off at the show got me very excited.

Fiio started out making budget products, and there was no end of cool, cheap stuff on the desk. There’s a tiny new DAC that’s shaped like a cassette deck, a mini headphone amp that features a built-in FM tuner, and even a new cheaper digital audio player for audio nerds on a budget.

It was the latest releases that got my heart pounding though, from some brand new headphones to an extremely slick-looking headphone amp and streaming separates system.

The new Planar Magnetic FT7 headphones were launched at the show, and my brief demo showed off some spectacular sound quality and a comfortable fit. They’re launching later this year at a price of £799 (no US price yet, although they are heading to your shores).

Then there are the K17 headphone amp and the S15 streamer. The former looks like a shrunk-down amp from the eighties, all the way down to the yellow lighting and silver metal case. It’s got a built-in DAC and enough power to drive the most demanding of headphones.

The S15 streamer is a larger device that only just fits into its ‘desktop’ sector, but its spec list is to be envied. Neither is cheap, mind you. The K17 retails for $899, and the S15 is $999.

Honorable mentions

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There was loads to be seen at the Bristol HiFi show, but I restricted myself to just five things so I didn’t end up writing 10,000 words that no one really wants to read. There were some other things that I just have to highlight though, and they’re well worth watching out for in the year ahead.

First are HiFi Man's in-ear buds, called the Svanar. There are three price points here, which all share the same design but pack in different internals. I’m most excited by the mid-range model, which is priced lower than the AirPods Pro 2 and looks like it could beat them in some key areas. They also look super cool.

Rega’s new Planar P3 RS is well worth highlighting, with its stunning looks and monster spec sheet. I think this is one of the best-looking turntables of all time, with its metallic plinth and glass platter that not only looks good, but mitigates pesky vibrations. I'm looking forward to seeing how it stacks up against the best turntables.

This one costs a lot more in the US than the UK — It’s £999 in old Blighty, but $1,799 across the pond. Sorry, United States, but let’s be honest. You get most of the cool stuff.