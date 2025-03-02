IMGCreator is the free AI tool you're probably not using — 5 prompts to get you started
Have you used this AI tool yet?
There are dozens of fantastic generative AI tools you can use to create custom images from a series of text-based prompts, but while you likely know all about Google Gemini, Midjourney, or Adobe Firefly, there’s a good chance you’ve not checked out IMGCreator.AI from Microsoft.
As the name suggests, it’s a model that can generate images using prompts as parameters, but it’s also savvy enough to adjust images you upload to it — like removing a photobomber or another passer-by.
Below you’ll find a series of prompts that leverage the power of IMCreator.AI, with the potential for it to be added to our best AI image generator list in the coming months.
A helpful resource
It’s worth pointing out that IMGCreator has its own ‘prompt guide’ which you can find here. This covers just about everything, from the original ideation through to edits and stylistic changes.
Getting started
Once you land on the IMGCreator site, you’ll need to pick between three tools - AI Image Generator, AI Image Editor, and AI portrait.
It’s worth noting you can’t do anything until you sign up. You can do so via Google or using your own email address. You get 30 image Credits to use to begin with.
Enter your prompt, and then select your Category and Add Style.
With that out of the way, here are some fun prompts we used.
1. For the gamers
To kick things off, we imagined Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the protagonist in a fantasy RPG.
It’s pretty vague, and what we got was a heavily stylised, splash-ink image that looks a little too unrealistic.
With that, we pivoted slightly, and asked for The Rock as a character in GTA V with the relevant style. Here’s what we got for this prompt: “The Rock as the lead character in a GTA game” — it’s not perfect, but it does offer some of the stylised shading of Rockstar’s games, complete with a city in the background.
2. For the coffee lovers
Looking for a shot that perfectly encapsulates that morning coffee?
We used this prompt: “A cup of dark coffee in a mug on a wooden table, with daylight streaking in through the windows and a teaspoon nearby” to test IMGCreator’s chops when it came to lighting requests and additive prompts for extra objects.
We picked ‘Realistic photo’ for the category, and ‘warm lighting’.
Here's what we got:
3. Custom viewpoint
For this one, we focused on the idea of landing at a faraway destination and put in some detail about what would be found as the user looks out of the window.
Here's the prompt: “Image from the viewpoint of an aeroplane window, showing lush beaches and clear water below” and it allows us to guarantee an aerial perspective, while the surf certainly looks inviting.
It’s worth noting one of the options presented gave a bit of a bizarre beach with a massive gap in it, so the fact you get multiple images generated for your prompt is certainly handy.
4. Golden hour
There’s a ‘Golden Hour’ preset that lets you ensure every image looks like it was captured at the perfect time of day, but it doesn’t hurt to add it to the prompt, either.
We asked for the following, with ‘Golden hour’ turned off but ‘Wide shot turned on’: “Golden hour landscape shot of the sun coming up behind a ship in the sea, with calm waters”.
It’s curious that both ships in the generated images were large vessels, but maybe boat would work better for a relaxing ‘postcard’ image.
5. Pixar
My son is a huge fan of Pixar movies, so I wanted to put IMGCreator to the test by asking for an AI-built, Pixar image of myself — using only online reference material for my appearance.
“Lloyd Coombes as a Toy Story character in front of wallpaper with clouds on it” was the prompt, but with the Anime ‘Disney Pixar’ a paid exclusive, I went for the ‘Realistic Photo’ category with ‘RPGv5’ as my image. And what I got was, well, pretty haunting.
Your results may vary and, of course, try using your own name — but I for one can’t wait to see Toy Tor 5 in cinemas.
Editing images with IMGCreator
While there are a whole host of tools out there for subtly removing people from the background of your photographic masterpieces, some of them require things like Apple Intelligence, or Google’s Magic Eraser.
If you don’t have that handy, IMGCreator.AI is a great way to do it. It offers an instant background changer, background removal, or option to generate AI models to showcase your items.
The process is simple — upload the image, and then select what you want to remove. Depending on the size of the image, you could be waiting a little while for the model to take in the information, so smaller pictures are recommended.
The app can suggest backgrounds based on what’s in your image (like the autumnal theme), and also offer specific crops to fit various social media templates.
Final Thoughts
While there are some kinks to be worked out (in my testing I’ve seen a few ‘infinite loading’ screens), IMG.Creator.AI is a fantastic tool that’s very versatile — and we haven’t even got into generating an AI profile picture for you yet.
It’s still got some way to go, but for now, it’s easily looking likely to rival Midjourney et al in the months to come.
