Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built into the X social media platform is now available for free for the first time — at least for some users. It is one of the most outspoken and opinionated AI tools I’ve ever used and so I decided to see if it would rate and roast my desk setup.

It gained the ability to analyze images, known as AI Vision, last month shortly after the release of the second generation Grok 2. It is quickly catching up to ChatGPT and Claude in terms of performance as well. I’ve found it more enjoyable to talk to as it is much more direct.

In the past, I’ve used different AI tools to analyze images of ingredients to create an image and with Apple Visual Intelligence that capability is now built into your phone. The recently updated Google Lens works on a similar principle, allowing you to get data from something visual instead of just text.

I used this, and its propensity for bluntness to get Grok to roast my home office setup. I’m fairly new to using anything more than just my laptop, so I figured it would be an interesting way to get information on how to improve.

It was brutal, so of course I roped in the rest of the Tom’s Guide Editors to get it to rate and then roast their setups. Here’s how it turned out.

Ryan Morrison AI Editor

(Image credit: Future)

First, my setup. Grok was a big fan of the dual screens and mechanical keyboard, not so much my mess of cables and random objects.

Rating: “This desk setup gets an 8/10. The dual-screen arrangement with the laptop and monitor is practical, the mechanical keyboard and mouse add a touch of gamer flair, and the overall cleanliness is commendable. The Philips hue light strip adds a nice ambient touch.”

Roast: “This setup is like a tech enthusiast's dream but executed with the finesse of a garage sale find. The random assortment of gadgets and the clutter at the back make it look like you're one cable away from an electrical fire.”

Jason England Managing Editor, Computing

(Image credit: Future)

Next up is Jason England, the Managing Editor of the Tom’s Guide computing team. It was a huge fan of his setup, giving him 9/10. The picture included a new gaming chair but Grok wasn’t particularly pleased by the ‘spaceship’ concept.

Rating: “This desk setup is a solid 9/10. The ergonomic chair, dual-monitor setup, and RGB lighting create a professional and visually appealing workspace. The cleanliness and organization are top-notch.”

Roast: “Your desk looks like it's trying to be the main character in a tech thriller. That chair screams "I'm compensating for something," and the RGB keyboard might as well be a disco ball with all those lights. Is this a workspace or a spaceship cockpit?”

Dan Bracaglia Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

(Image credit: Future)

Dan’s setup was clean and well-organized. Very minimalistic and Grok picked up on that, describing the lighting as tasteful. However, it also called it an attempt to create an Instagram-worthy setup with an “Ikea lamp.” Dan said it was right about the lamp.



Rating: "Your desk setup gets a solid 8.5/10. The minimalist design, dual-monitor setup, and tasteful lighting add both functionality and style. The cohesive color scheme and clean workspace are the highlights here."

Roast: "Looks like your desk is trying so hard to be Instagram-worthy, it forgot to be practical. That lamp is either from IKEA or stolen from a '70s disco. And who needs that many screens when you're probably just watching cat videos?"

Anthony Spadafora Managing Editor Security and Home Office

(Image credit: Future)

If anyone should get a good rating its Anthony, our home office expert. He creates desk setups all the time and for this one he went fairly minimalist. Grok suggested it was clean and functional but also that it was like a “spaceship that forgot to launch.”

Rating: “Your desk setup scores a solid 8/10. The best element is definitely the clean, minimalist aesthetic paired with the ambient lighting, which creates a visually appealing and functional workspace.”

Roast: “Your desk looks like it's trying to be a spaceship but forgot to launch. Those speakers are probably louder than your keyboard's volume key. And those headphones? They scream "I listen to elevator music on repeat."

Ryan Epps Staff Writer

(Image credit: Future)

Ryan Epps is better known for his reviews of televisions and home entertainment equipment, but that doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy a nice home computer setup. Grok only gave him 7/10 in part for the fact its “in the middle of an identity crisis” but it did like the lighting.



Rating: “Your desk setup earns a 7/10. The dual-monitor setup is functional, and the ambient lighting adds a nice touch. However, the clutter and mismatched elements detract from the overall aesthetic.”

Roast: “Your desk looks like it's in the middle of an identity crisis. Is it a gaming station, a streaming setup, or just a place to store your Dunkin' Donuts cup? And that lighting setup? It's like you're trying to direct a sci-fi movie with a budget of zero.”

Final thoughts

Grok can be wonderfully brutal and it's a nice change from the slightly stilted tone of ChatGPT or Gemini. I tried this with ChatGPT and even asked it to be really mean and it flat-out refused, even when I told the AI I was happy to take it. Gemini wasn’t interested either.

Based on Grok’s analysis, Jason had the best setup and Ryan Epps the worst. It didn’t rate anything below a 7 though, so it seems to start at 10 and remove marks.

This was a fun way to explore the capabilities of AI vision in analyzing the real world. You could use a similar technique to come up with a better layout for your lounge, or even design a new kitchen.